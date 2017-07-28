LIVE: TRUMP DUMPS PRIEBUS

Friday, 28 July 2017 10:24
Pollster: Governor Edwards at inflection point in administration, Fiscal Cliff coming
Written by 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is at the inflection point of his administration with regards to his popularity, contends Pollster John Couvillon, President of JMC Analytics and Polling.

As the governor closes out his second year of his administration, Couvillon believes Edwards in  facing the fiscal cliff, must learn to work with moderate Republicans.

The pollster stated that the challenge for Edwards is this: “I think that voters are willing to give him a couple of years in that he inherited a messy fiscal situation” but while he is trying to get his program passed, “he must be able to work with the so-called moderate republicans in the House”.

These were the opening comments Couvillon made during the video interview on Thursday with Bayoubuzz publisher Stephen Sabludowsky.

 By the end of the fiscal year closing out June 30, 2018, Louisiana must fill a approximate one-billion dollar gap in the budget caused by the expiration of a one-penny sales tax increase passed last year.  Couvillon believes the easy short-term fix would be to extend sales tax.

In doing so, the pollster believes that Edwards runs the risk of alienating black supporters who are most hurt by the sales tax, but, that group might have no political choice but to give their backing to Edwards and a sales tax extension.

Some things are not going to happen said Couvillon.  Increasing the income tax or a gas tax, the JMC President says are non-starters.

Watch the entire interview.

 Learn how to use video to promote your political campaign/legislative issues

Learn how to use video for your political/legislative issues

Last modified on Friday, 28 July 2017 13:38
Published in News
Tagged under
Bayoubuzz Staff
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
Related items
More in this category: « My Twitter Nightmare on Trump Street: No Smooching with Priebus, Bloody Streets Obamacare fails, time to ditch Mitch McConnell »
Login to post comments
back to top
  • A July 4th Fact of Facts: America is Land of Immigrants
  • Poll: Trump strong on jobs, weak on tweets, viewed as reckless, thin-skinned, sexist
  • President Trump, It doesn't feel like Independence Day
  • YIPPIE! The naked truth about free speech, cherished especially on Independence Day

mass2On July 4, 1778, George Washington doubled liquor rations for the soldiers quartered in Princeton, NJ, as a way to celebrate Independence Day. It’s fitting, therefore, that the Fourth of July is America's top-selling beer holiday, according to the Beer Institute. It estimated, in 2013, that sales of beer on the 4th could total $1 billion, doubtlessly higher today. “In moderation,” claims a CA brewery investor, Grover McKean, “beer is tasty and healthy.” Who could disagree?

Read More

joe mikaAs Donald Trump faces the top world leaders this week, including a face-time with Vladimir Putin, and as his healthcare proposals face an uphill climb, his poll numbers for how the nation views him could be better.

According to a morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday morning, his tweets, including that against MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski, and his personality are not helping him, at all.

Read More

indy dayII know the calendar says we are approaching the 4th of July, but, it just doesn’t feel like Independence Day.

Perhaps it should.  It’s hot as heck.  The airlines have been packed. The hot dogs are ready for grilling.  The umps are saying, "play ball". The patriotic activities are scheduled. The fireworks are ready-for-blasting. 

Yet, it just doesn’t feel like independence day.

Read More

bill rights2To President Thomas Jefferson, July 4th celebrated more than the signing of the Declaration of Independence. He thought it was a link to the future. The message prominent colonists sent to King George III led to the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, the initial and most prominent feature of which is the First Amendment that guarantees free speech. It’s part of the country’s fundamental essence that each man and woman can say what they feel about government, or anything else, proving President Donald Trump needs some civics lessons.

Read More

BB Menu

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1