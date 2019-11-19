I am convinced. It is a fact. For those who I call ardent pro-Trumpers, the national GOP and the Republican Congress, facts don't matter in the Donald Trump impeachment probe. It is all about politics.

No matter what the House of Representatives do, no matter what evidence has been or will be uncovered, the probe is not about facts. It is about emotions and partisanship.

The inquiry is not for truth. Truth is irrelevant.

This does not mean that I believe that the Democrats have proven their case. However, I do believe they could and would if Donald Trump allowed the witnesses to testify and the documents to be released.

But, that won't happen. Regardless how we have heard the Fox News bunch call for transparency for the FISA probe, let all the facts come out, that type of talk is all talk when push comes to shove and the probe is on their own.

The Trump impeachment inquiry day one is now history. The hysteria mounts. Tomorrow, part two.

This week, I posted the below items on my Facebook page. The first written Tuesday deals with what I consider to be the real evidence developing in the proceedings that could possibly result in impeachment of President Donald J. Trump, although, obviously, bets are off when it goes to the US Senate. The second post was written minutes after the first impeachment hearing yesterday.