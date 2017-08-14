Prior to his statement today, he was rebuked by Republicans, the media and Democrats for not mentioning the groups that rallied.

"Racism is evil," Trump said in a statement from the White House. "And those who cause violence in its name are criminal and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans."

The president's new rhetoric comes days after violence occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a group of white supremacists gathered to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and clashed with counter-protesters. At least one person died when a car plowed through a crowd Saturday, injuring more than a dozen others. Two Virginia state troopers were also killed in a helicopter crash Saturday that was responding to the protest.

