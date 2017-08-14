Monday, 14 August 2017 11:57

Trump condemns white supremacy groups, finally and forceably Featured

President Donald Trump on Monday finally condemned a white supremacist rally that turned violent on Saturday.  

Prior to his statement today, he was rebuked by Republicans, the media and Democrats for not mentioning the groups that rallied.

"Racism is evil," Trump said in a statement from the White House. "And those who cause violence in its name are criminal and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans."

The president's new rhetoric comes days after violence occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a group of white supremacists gathered to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and clashed with counter-protesters. At least one person died when a car plowed through a crowd Saturday, injuring more than a dozen others. Two Virginia state troopers were also killed in a helicopter crash Saturday that was responding to the protest.

Published in Donald Trump news
