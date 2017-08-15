We’ve heard this question. We’ve read it. We’ve watched it being asked or ones similar to it made on television, social media and in public.

Can President Donald Trump’s critics including the mainstream media ever be satisfied?

This is a basic inquiry and more importantly complaint that Trump supporters, conservative media and others are asking themselves privately and aloud in public.

You've heard the comments and complaints, such as:

"Donald Trump stops Korean missile strike, but no mention about it on cable news".

"Trump’s economy is soaring but all the media wants to discuss is Russia, Russia, Russia"

"Trump was firm in his condemnation of all groups involved in violence, even gave a separate speech about it yesterday, but, the media and “Trump haters” still blasted him and said it’s not enough".

What’s a President to do?

This is the general topic Quin Hillyer and I will address today in a Facebook Twitter LIVE discussion, starting at 3PM.

Hillyer is a staunch and longtime conservative. He writes for various publications including Washington Examiner and National Review. He has been one of Trump’s conservative critics. You can read his columns on QuinHillyer.com.

If you want to ask him questions or comment, once the program begins, you can call in at the number of the screen. Or, you can make your comments on the Facebook/Twitter comments below.

To watch, go to this Facebook page or Bayoubuzz.com