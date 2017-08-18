A funny thing happened on the way to the Trump impeachment, the Russia story has vanished. Despite months of hyperventilating about the President being involved in nefarious “Russian collusion,” no evidence was actually produced. Despite a biased media, a biased special counsel and a legal team selected from the donor roll of the Democratic Party, Donald Trump is still President and still claiming that the whole campaign is a “witch hunt.”

With the Russian story going nowhere, the anti-Trump media, along with their deep state and political establishment colleagues, have found a new “cause celebre,” the Charlottesville, Virginia riots of last Saturday.

This week, the President has condemned violence, bigotry and hatred on “both sides” of the riot; however, this balanced approach has been greeted with intense criticism. In fact, in a politically correct display of outrage, 15 members of the President’s economic advisory councils resigned. This caused the President to disband the councils altogether.

This morning, the spokesman of establishment Republicans, Mitt Romney, demanded that President Trump “apologize” for his comments about the Charlottesville riots. Romney wants the President to “State forcefully and unequivocally that racists are 100% to blame for the murder and violence in Charlottesville.”

The problem with this demand is that it is factually incorrect. In Charlottesville, there were neo-Nazis, white supremacists and KKK members among the “Unite the Right” rally. All of these hate groups were rightly denounced by President Trump for they are despicable and hold views which are antithetical to American values.

What Romney, the business leaders, establishment politicians and all of the other Trump critics refuse to acknowledge is that the other side in the protest were not angels carrying flowers. The leftist protesters included members of the notorious hate group Black Lives Matter, Antifa (anti-fascist) troublemakers and members of organizations affiliated with the Communist Party.

As numerous photographs document, the left-wing protesters used bats and pepper spray to attack the “Unite the Right” rally-goers. In addition, these “angels” also hurled bags of urine and feces at them. With police nowhere to be found, there was significant violence on both sides.

President Trump was right to condemn violent participants on both sides of this riot. The fact that his opponents are attacking his reasonable response is very telling. It shows that there is an organized movement underway to not only undermine his agenda, but also to remove him from office.

The problem with this obviously underhanded and nefarious campaign is that Donald Trump legitimately won the election and has not committed any crimes or misdeeds that would in any way merit his removal.

These anti-Trump forces are trying to negate an election result and destroy a President that they despise. They hate his agenda, his temperament and his 63 million supporters.

If this confederacy of cowards is successful in removing a duly elected President from office, there will be a response from his supporters that will make the events of the past week look like child’s play. It will be reminiscent of what Ronald Reagan said as he began his second term as President, “you ain’t seen nothing yet.”

Instead of such madness, let’s hope sanity prevails. In the meantime, all Americans should pray for the success of our President and, most importantly, the well-being of our countrymen and our beloved country.