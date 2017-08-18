The question now is, who will be doing the shooting, who will be the target and if President Trump will be in the crosshairs or, with his being forced out, if his presidency will be collateral damage.

Steve Bannon is over at the White House and the future promises to be bloody. According to Axios, it appears the decision was made earlier, Bannon was informed and the resignation would go into effect today.

Axios states that Bannon will be a well-funded force on the outside, that he’s told associates he has a "killing machine" in Breitbart News, and “A source familiar with Breitbart's operations told me they would go "thermonuclear" against "globalists" that Bannon and his friends believe are ruining the Trump administration, and by extension, America”.

Axios also reports, “Watch for Breitbart's Washington Editor Matt Boyle to be a central figure in this war — which has already begun — against White House officials like HR McMaster, Dina Powell, Gary Cohn, and Jared and Ivanka.”

The issue, honestly, is whether Donald Trump can now depend upon his base, those on the right, the far right and those White Supremacists. Everything depends upon if Bannon blames Trump.

Another major question is Russia Gate. Bannon knows a lot. He has not been a target or implicated in any way. Pressure on Jared might mean indirectly, pressure on Trump.

It will be interesting, at the least.

Or perhaps better said, the Trump administration and America might be facing chaos.

