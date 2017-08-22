Last night, President Donald Trump spoke to the nation about his new strategy in Afghanistan. The reviews were somewhat mixed. Some felt he was "wagging the dog" due to a horrendous past week as President, trying to divert attention to the world stage and away from the issue of race, bigotry and Charlottesville. Others felt he finally stepped up to the position. Still, others, particularly Breitbart followers felt he betrayed his campaign promise and is only getting American involved in greater combat and investment of American blood and treasure.

Today, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson held a press conference to provide more details.

Perhaps one of the most striking statements he made could be construed that America was not in this war to win, but, just not to lose and to achieve peace.

Tillerson said that the US's Afghanistan effort meant to tell Taliban "you will not win a battlefield victory. We may not win one, but neither will you."

United States has been in Afghanistan for over a decade and a half without victory. The game plan is to involve Pakistan and India to help from a regional standpoint and for the Taliban and Afghanistan to negotiate. Trump and Tillerson emphasized no nation building.

