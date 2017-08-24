WTF! Donald Trump remains obsessed with Russia, and it isn’t because global warming is melting Siberia. On August 9th, it was recently reported, Trump phoned Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, to tell Mitch he was a bleeping #@%*, (or such), for not protecting him from Congressional inquiries into Russia.

This begs the question of why the President needs “protection” if he’s done nothing wrong. It makes Trump’s noise look like cognizance of guilt. The swearing match may have been what led McConnell to muse that Trump’s presidency “may not be salvageable.” The private, un-contradicted comment, in the alternative, could be on account of information revealed at closed-door congressional hearings, the contents of which McConnell would know. Because he isn’t the sort to go down with the ship of state, Senator McConnell is, now, more dangerous to Trump than any Democrat.

What follows may be why that’s the case. The now infamous “Steele Dossier” is a 35-page treatise that purports to show Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia, and that Russia has significant personal and professional compromat on the President. It started out, however, as a strictly Republican initiative. Eager to get the goods on Trump before he secured the nomination, unnamed Republican interests hired Steele’s employer, Fusion GPS, long before Hillary Clinton did. When Trump became the presumptive GOP nominee, the Party abandoned its efforts and Mrs. Clinton stepped into its shoes and engaged Fusion, herself, to the same end. It’s inescapable,

if this report is true, that Republicans helped fund the conclusions contained in the dossier and McConnell may have played a part. Mitch needs to talk. It’s hard to discredit Christopher Steele, the dossier’s author. He’s a former British Intelligence officer who was recruited by MI6 right out of Cambridge University. He spied on Russia, under diplomatic cover, at the British Embassy in Moscow and, later, investigated the assassination of Alexander Litvinenko, a Russian defector living in London. Litvinenko, a former FSB agent specializing in organized crime, and a harsh critic of Vladimir Putin, was poisoned to death with Polonium 210, on November 23, 2006, at age 44. Putin was blamed. Steele was involved in anti-Taliban “kill or capture” operations in Afghanistan and is, generally, well regarded. Fusion’s founder, Glenn Simpson, spent 10 hours, this week, testifying before Congress, behind closed doors, about the dossier and ponied up 40,000 pages of documents in the process.

Meanwhile, Steele gave up his sources to the FBI. Simpson’s lawyer, Josh Levy, has urged Congress to make his client’s entire testimony public and declared Fusion stands by its work product. There’s only one good play that Donald Trump has before Congress, or Special Counsel Robert Mueller, puts coal in his Christmas stocking. That’s to admit his campaign attempted, at the very least, to collude with Russia to secure his “tremendous win.”



While Congress is still controlled by Republicans, there’s an off chance the GOP will applaud such a courageous act and show Trump mercy by keeping him in office. If Steele is proved right, however, by then it’ll be too late for the President, and a Republican Party that stayed silent in the face of ever growing evidence that Trump has been lying about Russia, all along.