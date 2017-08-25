President Donald Trump is attacked on a daily basis by his enemies in the media, the political establishment, and the deep state. He is under unrelenting assault, more so than any other U.S. President in recent history. Usually, even a besieged President can count on support within the ranks of his top advisers. However, when a President starts getting attacked by members of his own administration, it is time to re-evaluate everyone and demand loyalty.

Should Gary Cohn resign after criticizing Trump administration?

While they may disagree in private, top administration officials have an obligation to present a unified front to the American people. If a top appointee cannot publicly support the President, it is time to resign.

A principled letter outlining the reasons for his resignation is what National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn should have delivered to President Trump. Cohn was dissatisfied with the President’s balanced criticism of “both sides” in the aftermath of the riots in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Instead, Cohn gave a controversial and utterly unhelpful interview to the Financial Times blasting the President while inferring his own moral superiority. According to Cohn, “This administration can and must do better in consistently and unequivocally condemning these groups and do everything we can to heal the deep divisions that exist in our communities.”

Of course, Cohn was referring to the KKK, Neo-Nazis and white supremacists who attended the Charlottesville rally. He is right, the groups must be denounced, which is why the President condemned them multiple times. How many more times must the President criticize the hateful beliefs of these groups before it satisfies Cohn and the liberal media?

What really upset Cohn and all of the other Trump critics is that the President also criticized the “Alt-Left” groups who participated in a counter-rally in Charlottesville. In the Financial Times interview, Cohn laughably said "Citizens standing up for equality and freedom can never be equated with white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and the KKK,"

The “Alt-Left” protesters in Charlottesville included people who engaged in a variety of violent activities such as throwing bags of urine and feces and using pepper spray and bats to attack people, including a female reporter who was trying to cover the rally.

The counter demonstrators in Charlottesville included communists who subscribe to a deadly ideology that has caused the death of untold millions of people around the world. It is an ideology of evil that should be criticized by President Trump and everyone in his administration, including Gary Cohn.

Instead of telling the truth about the “Alt-Left” protesters, Cohn decided to launch a media attack against the President, who has been unfairly criticized by the liberal media since the day he entered the presidential race on June 16, 2015.

These leftist angels that Cohn believes are just “standing up for equality” have been assaulting Trump supporters at rallies for two years. The latest incident occurred in Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday night. The protesters even chucked rocks and water bottles at police. Eventually, they had to be dispersed with tear gas.

Reportedly, Cohn was under pressure to resign in the aftermath of the President’s response to Charlottesville. He should have done the President and the country a big favor by just succumbing to the pressure.