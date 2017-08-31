What should undocumented immigrants living in Texas and Louisiana do if their lives have been disrupted by Hurricane-Tropical Storm Harvey? What should undocumented immigrants living in Texas and Louisiana do if their lives have been disrupted by Hurricane-Tropical Storm Harvey?

That is the predicament that many of them might be in given the prior statements by President Donald Trump.

The “illegal immigrants” are often afraid to come out of the shadows in fear that they will be put in jail and then be deported. .The issue is not just limited to those who are illegal but those who for now are considered “dreamers” and therefore protected under DACA.

The Trump administration must soon decide the fate of millions of these people who entered the United States as minors and who President Barack Obama provided legal protections.According to sources,

Trump is looking at whether the US state attorneys general who seek a decision on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) are willing to extend their deadline of September 5 for action from Trump. Asked Thursday about the latest on the program,

Today, during the press briefing, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters the administration was still reviewing its options.

Harvey, amid its devastation has brought America together in support of those who have suffered so dearly from the storm. However, as the days fade, it is uncertain whether the dreamers and the undocumented immigrants will be in the population of victims who will be the subject of the American sympathies.

Also during the Press conference, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said that President Trump would be contributing one million dollars to Harvey relief. She suggested the media provide feedback as to where the money should go. When asked whether the funds would come from his personal funds, Sanders said she did not know the legalities.