House passes Trump's Harvey request but politics prevail in Senate
In a bipartisan fashion, the House of Representatives has
approved a $7.85 billion bill today for Hurricane Harvey. President Trump has requested immediate emergency assistance. However, this is where the partisanship stops. According to various news sources, the Senate GOP leaders are considering linking the bill to the debt ceiling.
