House passes Trump's Harvey request but politics prevail in Senate Featured

pelosiGood news for President Donald Trump, the House of Representatives and for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

 

In a bipartisan fashion, the House of Representatives has 

 approved a $7.85 billion bill today for Hurricane Harvey.  President Trump has requested immediate emergency assistance. However, this is where the partisanship stops. According to various news sources, the Senate GOP leaders are considering linking the bill to the debt ceiling. 

Bayoubuzz Staff

Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff

