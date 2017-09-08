Next week, the country will have to deal with a hurricane disaster as well as a national disaster, the unveiling of Hillary Clinton's new book, What Happened. In the book, the former First Lady and Secretary of State blames a variety of culprits for her upset defeat. She is clearly a woman who is bitter and has not accepted her loss to a political novice, Donald Trump.

In the presidential race, Clinton had almost every advantage. Throughout the campaign, she outspent Trump by almost a two to one margin. With almost four decades of political experience and a husband who served as President, Clinton should have easily defeated the maverick businessman. In addition, Clinton was supported by almost all of the national news media. She was given very favorable media treatment, while Trump was regularly savaged by reporters who clearly hated him.

Despite her many advantages, Clinton lost to Trump in an overwhelming manner. The Donald won 304 electoral votes in 30 states, winning an electoral vote landslide over Hillary Clinton. While she have a 3 million popular vote edge over Trump, he did garner 63 million votes, the highest total ever for a Republican presidential candidate.

What happened to Hillary? In the book, Mrs. Clinton blames NBC “Today Show” host Matt Lauer for asking tough questions at the televised forum. Clinton claims that she was “almost physically sick” that Lauer focused on her email scandal. Of course, Lauer should have focused on that issue because it contained top secret communications and should have resulted in her indictment. Even though former FBI Director James Comey exonerated her, Clinton was upset that he criticized her handling of the emails and resurrected the issue toward the end of the campaign when Anthony Weiner's laptop emails were discovered.

In What Happened, Clinton does not spare her former U.S. Senate colleague, then Vice President Joe Biden. Clinton was enraged that Biden criticized her lack of appeal to middle class voters. Ironically, if Clinton would have taken Biden's advice she may have won the Rust Belt states and been elected President of the United States.

Incredibly, Clinton also blasts former President Obama for putting her in a “straight jacket” and demanding that she not criticize her opponent Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and divide the Democratic Party.

Clearly, there is no love lost between Clinton and Sanders. She claimed that her former rival for the nomination did “lasting damage” to her campaign. She wrote that the Senator's socialist ideas were “pie-in-the-sky” proposals that were not realistic. She also felt that many of his male supporters were outright sexists. In reality, Clinton was upset that Sanders had the audacity to challenge her. However, without the unfair help of the Democratic National Committee, Clinton may have actually lost the nomination to the Vermont socialist.

For good measure, Hillary also blamed the press, the Russians, and the Democratic National Committee for her loss. She does not spare her opponent, Donald Trump, who she likened to a “creep” for his stalking of her at the second presidential debate.

While this experience may be cathartic for Clinton, it is an exercise in pure fantasy. The main person responsible for Hillary Clinton's loss can be found the next time she looks in the mirror.Hillary Clinton is a robotic, inauthentic, lying politician who was tainted by corruption and did not relate to average Americans on a variety of crucial economic issues. If she did a better job of campaigning and presenting her ideas she may have won. Instead of admitting that truth, she casts blame in many other directions. It may make her feel good, but it is, in the end, another Hillary Clinton lie.