One could expect that the Emmy’s would shoot at Hollywood’s favorite target Donald Trump, last night. But, did anyone anticipate that one of the President’s top protagonists would shoot at himself during the popular television show? That’s what essentially occurred Sunday night when former Press Secretary-interim Communications Director, played a cameo role as Saturday Night Live’s Melissa McCarthy, who shot to TV fame playing, of course, Spicer.

But, perhaps the real issue being discussed is the impact, if any, that the abbreviated appearance have upon Spicer and his career?

Many believe that the former Communications Director for the National Republican Committee took a hit as he arguably came out, day after day, defending President Trump, taking positions, that Trump critics and the mainstream media felt defied logic and the audience’s own personal observations.

Today, on CNN New Day, Brian Stelter of CNN’s Reliable Sources, made this very point about Spicer’s appearance. Was Stelter being fair to Spicer?

Here is the transcription of the New Day appearance and the video:

.@BrianStelter goes over Sean Spicer's Emmys appearance and the varied reactions to it: https://t.co/1GnlmGy6f7 — New Day (@NewDay) September 18, 2017

Brian Stelter: Shawn Spicer clearly on an image rehab tour so he's out on stage of the Emmys--did it help him? Did it hurt him? Did he basically just admit to lying to the American people? W well here's the clip.

Stephen Cobert: Unfortunately at this point we have no way of knowing how big our audience is. is there anyone who could say how big the audience? Shawn do you know?

[Applause]

Sean Spicer: This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys period--both in person and around the world.

Stephen Cobert: Wow, that really soothes my fragile ego. I can understand why you'd want one of these guys around...Melissa McCarthy.... everybody give it up

Brian Stelter: So let the debate begin--are the Emmys lending Spicer a hand? Are they normalizing his unusually dishonest behavior from the White House podium, that is what a lot of Hollywood actors said overnight. A lot of liberals on Twitter and Facebook saying it was inappropriate for Stephen Colbert to be laughing with Sean Spicer. On the other hand, this was Colbert's idea everybody. Colbert wanted to have this moment. He knew he was going to get some blowback. But the bottom line, he thought it would be funny and I think the most important part of this--is Spicer himself, he's out there looking for consulting gigs, looking for a TV job, he's joking about his time at the White House sort of admitting that he was not honest always, when he was speaking from the White House podium and his credibility issues are continuing to to follow him out of the White House, even though he's joking about it in Hollywood.

Did CNN's Reliable Sources's Brian Stelter on New Day unfairly slam Sean Spicer's appearance playing Melissa McCarthy at the Emmy's, last night? Tell us below

John Berman: Look I think a lot of the critics probably laughed first before they allowed themselves to analyze it which tells you everything right there