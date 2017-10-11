Senator Bob Corker, meet Neil Cavuto. You’re in the same company, both conservatives and obviously concerned whether the current President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, is fit for office or of sound mind.

In a recent interview with the New York Times and elsewhere in prior interviews and on the Internet, the Republican Senator shocked the nation withhis brutally honest opinion suggesting that President Trump could launch the country into a third world war and questioning the president's fitness for this iype of job, the country’s commander in chief.

On Tuesday, Fox News Business commentator Neil Cavuto jointed the field, but, in perhaps a more piercing way, questioning the President’s behavior, specifically whether Trump was “sound” as in sound mind.;

"Last time I checked, you are the president of the United States, so tweeting out these tacky insults just seems beneath you," Cavuto said. "You are running out of friends faster than you are running out of time. You might not like Bob Corker, but a lot of senators do, and you need those senators, sir."

"It's not that some of your ideas aren't sound, they are," Cavuto said. "It's that increasingly, this erratic behavior makes me wonder whether you are."

Cavuto warned Trump that he will soon lose the support of more lawmakers and that his comments were "torpedoing" his tax reform plan.

Cavuto said, "Loyalty works both ways. You can't drain that swamp if all you're doing is throwing mud."

According to the Times, Corker said Trump was treating his office like “a reality show,” with reckless threats toward other countries that could set the nation “on the path to World War III.” Also, the Times said that in an extraordinary rebuke of a president of his own party, Mr. Corker said he was alarmed about a president who acts “like he’s doing ‘The Apprentice’ or something.”

Among other comments, Corker said:

“I know for a fact that every single day at the White House, it’s a situation of trying to contain him

“Look, except for a few people, the vast majority of our caucus understands what we’re dealing with here,” he said, adding that “of course they understand the volatility that we’re dealing with and the tremendous amount of work that it takes by people around him to keep him in the middle of the road.”

The US Senator, who is retiring after this term in office, responded to the President’s tweet, this weekend by ““It’s a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning.”