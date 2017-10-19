The president of the United States is the voice of the American people, chief proponent of our values, and democracy’s best salesman to the world. Donald Trump falls short in each category. He speaks for a shrinking minority of the country; mocks traditional value; and shows a disturbing disregard for pluralism. To Trump, political opponents aren’t alternate voices, they’re enemies to be squashed. Not even the first amendment to the Bill of Rights is immune from this president’s scorn, and frequently unhinged attacks.

The preamble to the Constitution describes the document’s purpose and the role of the federal government in daily life: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

At its heart, the current presidency has proven itself to be very dark, and that’s antithetical to the hope with which our founders established the nation. The authors of the Constitution would be horrified by Donald Trump’s politics of cruelty, bigotry, and seeming disregard for all that makes America great. It’s a travesty of values.

When even children fear the president something has gone terribly wrong with America. When accumulation of riches determines one’s worth as a human being, a plutocracy of wealth has replaced democracy. When a black athlete who takes a knee to protest unjustified, and all too frequent killings of his race by police is branded as disloyal to the country we have lost our way. When the president threatens and demeans the press for reporting news unflattering to him, everyone risks losing the right to speak freely, symbolically, or in words.

This administration has shown no interest in making the Union more perfect. If states are ordered to carry out or assist in unconstitutional deportations, justice is offended. If municipalities that oppose these policies risk losing funding, at the same time that the President pardons a bigot who defied court orders to cease and desist racial profiling, something is inexplicably amiss.

Domestic tranquility is unattainable in countries that don’t celebrate diversity, that treat one or more group as separate, and unequal, by reason of birth, race, or nationality, the nation the founders envisioned is unsustainable. When lying by leaders is the norm, there is no difference between us and totalitarian regimes whose legitimacy is built on lies and compulsion.

The nation is not commonly defended by reckless saber rattling. Nor is the general welfare promoted by taking millions off health care. The blessings of liberty are the dream of all men and women of goodwill across the globe. If America cannot deliver them to its own people the lives of countless men and women, many buried far from our shores, will have been wasted. Posterity deserves better.

The president of the United States is the voice of the American people, chief proponent of our values, and democracy’s best salesman to the world. Donald Trump falls short in each category. He speaks for a shrinking minority of the country; mocks traditional value; and shows a disturbing disregard for pluralism. To Trump, political opponents aren’t alternate voices, they’re enemies to be squashed. Not even the first amendment to the Bill of Rights is immune from this president’s scorn and, frequently, unhinged attacks.

The preamble to the Constitution describes the document’s purpose and the role of the federal government in daily life: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

At its heart, the current presidency has proven itself to be very dark, and that’s antithetical to the hope with which our founders established the nation. The authors of the Constitution would be horrified by Donald Trump’s politics of cruelty, bigotry, and seeming disregard for all that makes America great. It’s a travesty of values that needs correction before it’s too late.

When even children fear the president something has gone terribly wrong with America. When accumulation of riches determines one’s worth as a human being, plutocracy of wealth has replaced democracy. When a black athlete who takes a knee to protest unjustified, and all too frequent, killings of his race by police is branded as disloyal to the country we have lost our way. When the president threatens and demeans the press for reporting news unflattering to him, everyone risks losing the right to speak freely, symbolically, or in words.

This administration has shown no interest in making the Union more perfect. If states are ordered to carry out, or assist in, unconstitutional deportations, justice is offended. If municipalities that oppose these policies risk losing funding, at the same time that the President pardons a bigot who defied court orders to cease and desist racial profiling, something is inexplicably amiss.

Domestic tranquility is unattainable in countries that don’t celebrate diversity, that treat one or more group as separate, and unequal, by reason of birth, race, or nationality, the nation our founders envisioned is unsustainable. When lying by leaders is the norm, there is no difference between us and totalitarian regimes whose legitimacy is built on mendacity and compulsion.

The nation is not commonly defended by reckless saber rattling. Nor is the general welfare promoted by taking millions off health care. The blessings of liberty are the dream of all men and women of goodwill across the globe. If America cannot deliver them to its own people the lives of countless men and women, many buried far from our shores, will have been wasted. Posterity deserves better.