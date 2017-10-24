Bob Corker, Trump feud and touting tax reform

Today, Donald Trump is meeting with the US Senators to discuss working together to pass legislation such as tax reform. Putting substance aside for a second, the President opened the morning discussion online with a twitter flourish with one of his new favorite nemesis, Republican Congressman Bob Corker: It first started with Corker interview on Good Morning America--ABC News in which the Senator bashed Trump handling of foreign affairs. Then came the tweets:

Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts," "

Corker dropped out of the race in Tennesse when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record!"

Followed by Corker’s tweet: "Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff."

Then, Trump: "Isn't it sad that lightweight Senator Bob Corker, who couldn't get re-elected in the Great State of Tennessee, will now fight Tax Cuts plus!"

So, what about the tax plan?

The White House today offered the below information about the plan which included a reference to Ivanka’s own stump appearance.

President Trump’s tax reform plan will jumpstart America’s economic engine by making it the most desirable country in the world for businesses to invest and grow. By lowering the corporate tax rate from 35 to 20 percent, the “American Model” will encourage businesses to return from overseas, bringing trillions of dollars into the American economy. To learn more about the Unified Framework for Tax Reform, visit whitehouse.gov/taxreform.

Creating Jobs, Creating Growth, and Offering Relief to Families

On Monday, Advisor Ivanka Trump attended a tax reform town hall in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, where she discussed the Trump Administration’s unified tax reform plan. She was joined by U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza as she delivered remarks to a crowd of roughly 250 attendees.

“There are so many elements squarely targeted at creating jobs, creating growth, and offering relief to our middle-income families,” Trump said, as she continued to tout the merits of the tax-overhaul effort.

Tweets about tax reform

The tax reform plan is aimed at simplifying the tax code and increasing U.S. competitiveness on the global stage. Tax reform will provide middle-class relief by permanently reducing tax rates and it will lower the corporate tax rate and give American businesses the competitive edge in the global market. The tax code will be simple, fair, and easy, eliminating loopholes and ensuring that 90% of Americans will be able to file their taxes on one sheet of paper. Finally, the tax reform plan will bring back trillions of dollars in wealth parked overseas, allowing those dollars to be re-invested in American workers, jobs, and companies.

President Trump’s tax reform plan is pro-growth, pro-jobs, pro-worker, and pro-American. Learn more about his tax reform plan

Here are tweets about the issue: