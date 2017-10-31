President Donald Trump’s job approval rating has declined to the lowest of his presidency. Not only that, nearly half of voters favor Democrats to serve as a check and balance to Trump and Congressional Republicans in the 2018 elections. That’s the finding of a new NBC/Wall Street Journal .poll conducted by Democratic pollster Fred Yang of Hart Research Associates and Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies. His current job approval rating of 38%, with 58% disapproving, is the lowest in modern times for a president at this stage of his presidency.

The NBC/WSJ had George W. Bush at 88%, Barack Obama at 51%, and Bill Clinton at 47% in the fall of their first year as president.

Trump’s previous low in approval in the NBC/WSJ poll was 39% back in May. In a September poll, Trump had a job approval rating of 43%. This poll was taken from October 23 to 26.

Where did the drop come from? Approval of independent voters is now 34%, down from 41% in September.Whites went from 51% to 47%, and whites without a college degree went from 58% to 51%.