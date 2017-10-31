Trump at new low in poll
President Donald Trump’s job approval rating has declined to the lowest of his presidency. Not only that, nearly half of voters favor Democrats to serve as a check and balance to Trump and Congressional Republicans in the 2018 elections.
That’s the finding of a new NBC/Wall Street Journal .poll conducted by Democratic pollster Fred Yang of Hart Research Associates and Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies.
His current job approval rating of 38%, with 58% disapproving, is the lowest in modern times for a president at this stage of his presidency.
The NBC/WSJ had George W. Bush at 88%, Barack Obama at 51%, and Bill Clinton at 47% in the fall of their first year as president.
Trump’s previous low in approval in the NBC/WSJ poll was 39% back in May. In a September poll, Trump had a job approval rating of 43%. This poll was taken from October 23 to 26.
Where did the drop come from? Approval of independent voters is now 34%, down from 41% in September.Whites went from 51% to 47%, and whites without a college degree went from 58% to 51%.