One year ago yesterday, the political earth stood still with the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States. A majority of American voters in 30 states awarded their electoral votes and the presidency to an outsider, a businessman and reality TV star with decades in the public eye, but no experience as an elected official. He won by running against the establishment in both political parties, the media, bad trade deals, and policies of countries such as Mexico and China that he believed were not in the best interest of the American people.

Unlike previous GOP presidential candidates, Donald Trump connected with voters in Rust Belt states who were ignored in the past. He talked about jobs, trade deals, coal, infrastructure, a border wall, tax cuts, repealing Obamacare and putting “America First.” After following phony Democrats for years, these blue-collar voters gave Donald Trump the margin he needed for victory.

To win, Donald Trump had to defeat 16 career politicians and establishment Republicans in the primaries and a “Never Trump” candidate that disgruntled conservatives fielded in the general election. Of course, his major opponent, Hillary Clinton, received extremely positive media coverage and enjoyed a huge political war chest twice the size of Trump’s account.

The media thoroughly covered up Hillary’s health problems, including her pneumonia and fainting episode on the anniversary of September 11. In contrast, Donald Trump had to survive the bombshell of the illegal release of the Access Hollywood tape that would have destroyed any other candidate. Instead, Trump fought back by refusing GOP calls to exit the race and, in fact, bringing three women who accused Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct to the next debate as his special guests.

Trump’s instinct to fight back served him well throughout his business career, in the 2016 campaign and it will serve him well as President. He needs to be continually fighting because no U.S. President has had to contend with as many internal political enemies, in addition to the multitude of foreign threats to our nation that are omnipresent.

Right after the election, Green Party candidate Jill Stein launched a lawsuit in multiple states demanding recounts, alleging potential hacking and voter irregularities. When she was unsuccessful, an effort was launched to change the minds of voters in the Electoral College.

Once it was clear that Donald Trump was going to take the oath of office and become President, opponents organized protests throughout the country seeking to invalidate his victory. From the Women’s March on the day following his inauguration to the recent Antifa protests, the left has not stopped in their efforts to oppose the President.

Unfortunately, the President has not only faced opposition from the Democrats. His surprise victory has caused alarm among the Republican Party establishment. For example, former President George H. W. Bush recently admitted that he voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. His son, former President George W. Bush, voted for “none of the above” in the election.

For eight years, George W. Bush was totally silent about then President Barack Obama’s liberal policies, but on several recent occasions, he has criticized his fellow Republican, President Donald Trump. Obviously, Bush views Donald Trump as more of a threat to his standing as an establishment Republican Party leader.

These “Country Club” Republicans want to wrest back control of the party and are desperately trying to thwart the Trump agenda on Capitol Hill. One of their favorite swamp creatures, U.S. Senator John McCain (R-AZ) torpedoed the GOP legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare. Another establishment pet, U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) has questioned the President’s mental acumen and blasted both his judgment and his policies.

It is no surprise that the President is having trouble getting his agenda passed on Capitol Hill. The GOP is hopelessly split with “Never Trumpers” like U.S. Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) and establishment Republicans like McCain and Corker constantly opposing and criticizing him, and a united Democratic Party opposing everything he supports.

The media constantly demonizes President Trump with 95% negative coverage. For eight years, the media had a love affair with Barack Obama, who could do nothing wrong, now, in their eyes, President Trump can do nothing right.

President Trump also has the unique challenge of overcoming a federal bureaucracy that is opposed to his presidency. These “deep state” holdovers from previous administrations are leaking his calls to foreign leaders and trying almost every possible tactic to embarrass the President and stop his agenda from being implemented. Clearly, President Trump is a threat to the globalists in the government who want the United States to follow down the path of international trade deals and climate change accords.

Unquestionably, in the past year, the “swamp” has literally thrown everything at Donald Trump to deny his victory and impede the will of the American people. He is in the middle of a Special Counsel investigation even though there is no evidence of Russian collusion. This team of partisan Democrat attorneys is trying every possible tactic to bring down Donald Trump.

In contrast, the President’s Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, is unwilling to investigate any potential lawbreaking of Hillary Clinton because he vowed not to probe the former First Lady. He also has refused to select a Special Counsel to investigate the ever-increasing number of Clinton scandals such as the funding of the Trump dossier, the mishandling of thousands of emails, the questionable fundraising for the Clinton Foundation and the approval of the very suspicious Uranium One deal.

Sessions might be afraid of challenging Hillary Clinton or might too-connected to the political establishment to act. We do know that he is surrounded by Democrats in the U.S. Justice Department who are working overtime to protect Clinton and investigate Donald Trump. Regardless of the reasons, President Trump is being investigated while Hillary Clinton is still playing the role of the victim.

The President’s only chance of success is for the “deplorables,” the 63 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump, to rise up and question the Special Counsel, take on the media and demand the GOP in Congress support his agenda.

Donald Trump needs his supporters now more than ever because he is surrounded by more enemies than any U.S. President in history.

