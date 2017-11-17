Trump should ax Sessions, Mueller, Rosenstein, hire AG to probe Clinton

In this first 300 days, President Trump has faced intense opposition from a variety of enemies. Of course, Democrats and the media have been opposed to everything he has proposed. The “deep state” bureaucrats have proven to be a formidable adversary as well. Unfortunately, “Never Trump” conservatives and establishment Republicans have also been very uncooperative. His legislative agenda has been stalled as Obamacare has not been repealed and the prospect of the tax reform package passing the U.S. Senate looks very questionable.

Acting on his own, President Trump has been successful in issuing executive orders and slashing regulations. He has brought a new attitude to foreign relations, trade deals and has shown his unflinching support for our military, both active service members and veterans.

Despite an impressive track record of presidential actions, Trump has been needlessly hampered by the ongoing Russian collusion investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. It has been like an ominous cloud hovering over his administration.

This would never have been necessary if Attorney General Jeff Sessions had not removed himself from all investigations into potential Russian interference in the 2016 election. His action led the Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to appoint Mueller, who has spent months recruiting a partisan team of Democratic attorneys to join this investigation.

The first set of Mueller indictments targeted former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, his aide and a low-level national security volunteer. The illegal behavior alleged did not involve the President or “Russian collusion.”

Mueller will not be deterred from issuing more indictments in the days ahead. While these proceedings are supposedly secret, the media was given advance notice of the Manafort indictment. A member of the Special Counsel’s office may very well have committed a crime.

It is not surprising that more leaks are coming out that former Trump National Security Advisor Lt. General Michael Flynn may be the next target for the Special Counsel. It is unknown how long this investigation will last or how much it will cost the American people. In essence, Mueller is operating a shadow Justice Department with Donald Trump in his legal cross-hairs.

It is little wonder why the President is upset with Sessions who created this Mueller monster. In addition, Sessions has vowed to remove himself from investigations involving Hillary Clinton, her foundation and the 2016 election. Thus, despite compelling evidence of potential criminal behavior by Hillary Clinton involving the Uranium One deal, the Clinton Foundation fundraiser, her campaign’s suspicious funding of the Trump dossier and her scandalous treatment of top secret emails, no formal investigation of Clinton has been announced by the Justice Department.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is handicapped by his vows to remove himself from the major issues that need his attention. While he has been vocal on the issue of combating illegal immigration, he has been unwilling to take action on critical matters that impact the survival of the Trump administration.

Sessions needs to be fired, along with Rosenstein and Andrew McCabe, two Obama administration holdovers in senior positions in the Justice Department. A new Attorney General should fire Special Counsel Mueller, who is hopelessly comprised by his close friendship with former FBI Director James Comey. The new Attorney General should also appoint another Special Counsel to investigate the numerous Hillary Clinton scandals.

This week, Sessions testified before the House Judiciary Committee and had to admit his recall was faulty on a number of issues. He did not project any confidence that he is up to the challenge of reforming the Justice Department and pursuing the real investigations that are desperately needed in our country.

The sooner the President fires Sessions the better. He has been given 10 months to lead the Justice Department and he has failed miserably. In fact, this has been the biggest disappointment in the Trump administration. If the President does not act soon, the consequences for his administration could be devastating.