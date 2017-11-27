Benghazi, starring Hillary, sequel is Muller's probe of Russia, Trump

They’re all sorts of people who believe the paddy wagons will be pulling up at any moment to collect Jared and Ivanka while they dine on Beef Wellington and swill Château Lafite Rothschild. Child Services will be on the scene, seconds later, to swoop the kids to Grandpa’s house for safekeeping. These thinkers should enjoy their fantasies, but anyone who entertains the thought that this is how it’ll go down is seriously deluded.

Various critics of the President, doubtlessly, need to fuel their hope that the alleged, bad guys will disappear, overnight, into country clubs run by the feds. They can keep dreaming, but the Watergate-like “national nightmare” is not nearly over. It has hardly begun, as a matter of fact, and may well roll into 2020 before it’s finished. Ignore Special Counsel, Robert Mueller, for a moment and consider how Congress works.

The Select Committee on Benghazi was established in May 2014. On December 9, 2015, the Committee issued a press release that said: “The Select Committee is on track to complete more than 70 witness interviews before releasing its report in just a few months.” Parenthetically, before it was all said and done more than 100 witnesses wound up testifying. Hillary Clinton, herself, appeared before the Committee, on October 22, 2015, from 10:00 A.M. until 9:00 P.M., nearly a year-and-a-half into the process.

On July 8, 2016, the proposed 800-page Benghazi report was voted out of committee, more than two years after the inquiry into the 2012 attack began. On December 7, 2016, the GPO officially published the House Select Committee Final Report, just five months shy of three years. Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Mike Pompeo of Kansas would issue additional reports of their own because they had more to say.

Among the main report’s findings were the following: (1) “A Fleet Antiterrorism Security Team (FAST) sat on a plane in Rota, Spain, for three hours, and changed in and out of their uniforms four times;” and, (2) “The Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff typically would have participated in the (referenced P. 107) White House meeting, but did not attend because he went home to host a dinner party for foreign dignitaries.” Even the small stuff was weighed.

More substantively, the Committee wrote in a preliminary report: “The "[Obama] Administration willfully perpetuated a deliberately misleading and incomplete narrative that the attacks evolved from a political demonstration caused by a YouTube video." The video depicted a lecherous, leering, Prophet chasing young girls around in circles. It was an amateurishly low-quality production, the kind, a drunk makes on his cell phone at 2:00 A.M. It was a bad excuse.

This allegation lays out, precisely, what Robert Mueller is looking for in the 2016 Russian electoral interference case. That is instances of “deliberately misleading and incomplete narratives.” Mueller’s work has been made significantly easier by congressional witnesses’ failures to recall; incomplete disclosures on security filings; improvident tweets; and, omitted meetings with Russians. It’ll all come out, but its a long ways off, and patience is still a virtue.