What is Donald Trump's IQ? Something's wrong, but it's not lack of smarts

Due to various tweets and statements, many bordering on the outrageous, the issue of Donald Trump’s competence has been discussed frequently on social media and in various media publications.
I’m sure you have heard or read the comments: “Trump is insane”. Trump is senile” and even “Trump has a special type of VD which causes men to act erratically”.
Then, there is the frequent comments saying bluntly, “Donald Trump is stupid”.
While I surely am not a Donald Trump fan, believe his actions have been incredibly bizarre, stupid, he absolutely, is not.
And, I know, the president would be the first to agree. In fact, Donald Trump has made many statements about his own intelligence including his IQ.
According to CNN, Trump has bragged about his intelligence 22 times.
Here is the list compiled by the network:
1. "@ThisNBAgirl: @realDonaldTrump You are not as smart as Mark Cuban, no matter what you think. Keep to what you know. Lets do an I.Q. test!" (March 18, 2013
)
3. "@davidpylejr: @realDonaldTrump @edincamera2 @alphatreblesix you're not really smart Mr. Trump, you're an F-ing genius!" I.Q. tests confirm!" (April 20, 2013
)
4. "I know some of you may think l'm tough and harsh but actually I'm a very compassionate person (with a very high IQ) with strong common sense" (April 21, 2013
)
5. "@gharo34: @realDonaldTrump Not only is your IQ somewhere between Barack Obama and G.W.Bush...but you're entertaining!"Much higher than both" (April 30, 2013
)
6. "Sorry losers and haters, but my I.Q. is one of the highest -and you all know it! Please don't feel so stupid or insecure,it's not your fault" (May 8, 2013
)
8. "@NJWineGeek: @realDonaldTrump but Jon Stewart has a much higher IQ. Wrong, Jon Stewart(?) is an obnoxious lightweight with a lower I.Q." (May 8, 2013
)
9. "@samflaherty_: @realDonaldTrump I'd bet my life savings Obama has a higher IQ than you" You would lose!" (May 8, 2013
)
10. "@RealCoachHodge: @realDonaldTrump has a much higher IQ than idiot John Stewart" That's true, and by a lot." (May 22, 2013)
11. "@A11_Seeing_Eye: @realDonaldTrump @DAM615 Does an IQ of 60 count as being smart?" No, sadly you are very dumb-but probably born that way." (May 24, 2013
)
12. "@Cokokkola: @realDonaldTrump has a much higher IQ than idiot Lord Sugar- that's why he has much more money!" True on both fronts!" (May 26, 2013
)
13. "@newnonny: @realDonaldTrump @sroyboyk prove it. And while you're at it, prove your alleged IQ as well." The highest, asshole" (June 29, 2013
)
14. "@ardow: @realDonaldTrump Jebs got no IQ ... same as his brother." (May 17, 2015
)15. "@mirrorgrrl: Truly Great men come along only once a genration. DonaldTrump Is That Man. Has it all- gentle wisdom,fierce biz savvy,IQ. Wow!" (June 14, 2015
)
16. "@Hturne: @VanityFair You're spot on! He tries 2b an intellectual elitist.The truth: he has a low IQ, no imagination, no creativity" (November 15, 2015
)
17. "I'm much smarter than them. I think I have a much higher IQ. I think I went to a better college — better everything." (November 23, 2015)
18. "Weak and totally conflicted people like @TheRickWilson shouldn't be allowed on television unless given an I.Q. test. Dumb as a rock! @CNN" (December 9, 2015)
19. "@ajodom60: @FoxNews and as far as that low-info voter base goes, I have an IQ of 132. So much for that theory. #MakeAmericaGreatAgain" (December 13, 2015
)
21. "We have by far the highest IQ of any Cabinet ever assembled!" (January 19, 2017
)
22. "I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came." (June 29, 2017
)
Then, there was the time when he challenged his own “beleaguered” Secretary of State over the controversy that Rex Tillerson allegedly called him a moron.
Trump said, “I think it's fake news but if he did that, I guess we'll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win.”
So, what is his IQ?
According to Snopes, while there have been Internet rumors his magic number was 156 and that he was the second most intelligent president in history, there are no records that are public that evidence his IQ.
So, the debate will continue over his emotional competence, his sense of reality, his emotions and yes, his intelligence.
We will simply have to accept the fact he has a “very good brain” and that he is “very very smart” as he has said, but whether he has anything else, will be anybody’s guess.
