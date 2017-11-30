What is Donald Trump's IQ? Something's wrong, but it's not lack of smarts

I’m sure you have heard or read the comments: “Trump is insane”. Trump is senile” and even “Trump has a special type of VD which causes men to act erratically”. Then, there is the frequent comments saying bluntly, “Donald Trump is stupid”.

Due to various tweets and statements, many bordering on the outrageous, the issue of Donald Trump’s competence has been discussed frequently on social media and in various media publications.

While I surely am not a Donald Trump fan, believe his actions have been incredibly bizarre, stupid, he absolutely, is not.

And, I know, the president would be the first to agree. In fact, Donald Trump has made many statements about his own intelligence including his IQ.

According to CNN, Trump has bragged about his intelligence 22 times.

Here is the list compiled by the network:

1. "@ThisNBAgirl: @realDonaldTrump You are not as smart as Mark Cuban, no matter what you think. Keep to what you know. Lets do an I.Q. test!" ( March 18, 2013

Then, there was the time when he challenged his own “beleaguered” Secretary of State over the controversy that Rex Tillerson allegedly called him a moron.

Trump said, “I think it's fake news but if he did that, I guess we'll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win.”

So, what is his IQ?

According to Snopes, while there have been Internet rumors his magic number was 156 and that he was the second most intelligent president in history, there are no records that are public that evidence his IQ.



So, the debate will continue over his emotional competence, his sense of reality, his emotions and yes, his intelligence.

We will simply have to accept the fact he has a “very good brain” and that he is “very very smart” as he has said, but whether he has anything else, will be anybody’s guess.

