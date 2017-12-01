Friday, 01 December 2017 08:37

Flynn pleading guilty in Mueller's Trump-Russia probe, implications co-operating witness

flynn2According to various media reports, Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office announced this morning that former national security advisor Michael Flynn and early political advocate for then-candidate Donald Trump will plead guilty during a 10:30 a.m. court appearance for "willfully and knowingly [making] false, fictitious and fraudulent statements and representations" to the FBI regarding his conversations with Sergey Kislyak, Russia's former ambassador to the United States. 

 

The Flynn charge is the third since Mueller began the probe.  

(Developing story, more to follow)

The conviction has serious implications as it indicates that Flynn might have information that could impact others in the Trump campaign and/or administration.

 

