Flynn's lying to FBI is illegal, so is FBI lying about Lynch, Clinton

On Thursday, Judicial Watch released 29 pages of FBI emails on the infamous meeting between former President Bill Clinton and then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch on the tarmac of the Phoenix airport.

While the media is celebrating the announcement that former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, a bigger scandal was practically ignored.

According to Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton, “These new FBI documents show the FBI was more concerned about a whistle-blower who told the truth about the infamous Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting than the scandalous meeting itself.”

In the midst of a FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s “extremely careless” handling of top secret email communications, Lynch held a secretive meeting with Clinton that would have never been made public if not for the investigative work of a local Phoenix television reporter.

With an ongoing Department of Justice investigation involving Hillary Clinton, it was highly improper for Lynch to agree to the meeting just days before FBI agents would interview her. Once confronted about the tarmac meeting, Lynch claimed they only discussed golf and grandchildren, which is a completely ludicrous explanation for a 39-minute meeting.

If the meeting was so innocent, why did the FBI withhold key documents for so long? After initial Judicial Watch requests for the documents, the FBI claimed that nothing could be found. Only after an official Freedom of Information Act request did the bureau uncover the email communications.

As noted by Fitton, the real focus of the emails was to try to locate the leaker who exposed the meeting. One unidentified FBI agent lamented that the meeting was disclosed to the press and claimed that “We need to find that guy” in order to get him fired or sanctioned by his supervisors. The emails show that the FBI believed the source was a Phoenix police officer and one agent expressed a desire to ban the officer from being involved in future security details.

This anger is very indicative of what is wrong with the FBI today. The source who leaked news of the meeting to the local media did a real public service and should be commended. Americans had a right to know that the Attorney General was involved in a questionable meeting while an investigation was purportedly ongoing. Unfortunately, instead of congratulating the source, the FBI wanted to punish this individual, obviously because they wanted to protect the presidential aspirations of Hillary Clinton.

The FBI should not be taking sides in political campaigns. This agency has obviously been politically comprised, much like the IRS during their unfair harassment of Tea Party groups. This conclusion is blatantly obvious as the emails show no discussion of the appropriateness of the Attorney General agreeing to the meeting while an investigation was ongoing involving Hillary Clinton.

These disclosures lead to the distressing conclusion that the Hillary Clinton investigation was a sham from the very beginning. In fact, when she was finally interviewed by the FBI it was not under oath and no notes were taken. Two days later then FBI Director James Comey announced that she would not be indicted despite her clear violations of federal law.

Clearly, the FBI, under James Comey, had no intention of ever truly investigating Hillary Clinton and bringing charges against her. If there was ever an issue that needed a Special Counsel investigation, it is not “Russian collusion,” but the Justice Department’s collusion with Hillary Clinton.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.