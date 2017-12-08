With Jerusalem recognition, Trump makes US promises meaningful, again

In his first year in office, President Trump has made it a refreshing habit to fulfill campaign promises. Whether it is removing the United States from the odious trade deal known as the Trans Pacific Partnerships (TPP) or bowing out of the expensive and unfair Paris Climate Agreement, President Trump has been keeping true to the pledges he made as a candidate.

By announcing that the United States would move our embassy to Jerusalem and recognize the historic city as the capital of Israel, President Donald Trump has once again delivered on a key campaign promise.

In the case of the Jerusalem decision, President Trump is acting with courage, while previous Presidents only made hollow campaign promises.

Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama all pledged to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, but none of them delivered on their promise. Obviously, the pledge was only made for political reasons and once in office the pressure was too great for these leaders to make such a monumental decision. All of these previous Presidents caved to the pressure of the United Nations and the Muslim world.

This President has a refreshing ability to act alone. He does not bow to international pressure. If he did, he would have kept the United States in the TPP and the climate change accord. If he worried about criticism from foreign leaders, he would not have lectured NATO members about paying their fair share of defense costs.

Donald Trump makes decisions not based on global pressure, but on what is in the best interest of the United States of America. During the campaign, he promised that his focus would be on “America First.”

Recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is not only in the best interest of Middle East peace, but it is also in the best interest of the United States of America. Having a President follow through on his commitments is reassuring to all of our allies and sends a strong message to our adversaries. All countries will not know that the United States is led by a President who believes that his word is his bond. This will help promote peace abroad and end international concern about the faithfulness and tenacity of our country.

During the Obama administration, there was obviously plenty of international concern about a country that did not follow through on its commitments. For example, President Obama abandoned Iraq and left a void that was filled by the terrorist group ISIS. In contrast, this President promised to “bomb the hell out of ISIS.” The results have been stunning as ISIS is in total disarray and fleeing the onslaught of U.S. military forces. The terrorists have left behind their supposed caliphate in Iraq and Syria and trying to remain relevant as a terrorist organization. President Trump has let the military commanders make battlefield decisions and change the oppressive Obama era rules of engagement and the outcomes have been decisive and overwhelming victories over ISIS.

When he announced his military plans during the campaign, the President was mocked by his opponents, but he is having the last laugh now. Likewise, his many opponents are criticizing his Jerusalem decision today, Years later, historians will refer to this decision as the key one that helped the Middle East peace process.

The enemies of Israel will no longer question the stance of the United States of America or the courage of our President. They will understand that the United States will not abandon Israel, the only democracy and our only true ally in the region.

Once this reality is understood by all, the peace process can move forward. However, it was first essential to restore Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the true home of the Jewish people for 3,000 years.

Thank goodness, the United States has a President who has rectified a horrible injustice that was committed against the people of Israel. This travesty was allowed by many previous U.S. Presidents, but, finally, we now have a President who acts with both courage and foresight.

Despite the threats from Muslim leaders and the political opposition both in the U.S. and abroad, President Trump’s bold decision this week will ultimately lead to a safer Middle East and a safer world.