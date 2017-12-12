Trump's lightweight tweets, Huckabee's fakes are killer brands to his administration's health

Ever since Donald Trump announced he was running for President of the United States, the TV personality has toyed with the public. You know the routine by now, for sure.

At some point in time, all there is left to do is to laugh.

He will say or tweet something outrageous, that you wouldn’t expect from the President of the United States or even from your own emotionally-disabled ten-year-old child, grand-child or kid of one of your neighbors. The gasp from the media, the shock waves churn and the Trump campaign, transition and now the administration chortles along with Fox News and Breitbart.

On one side, the Never Trumpers scream, “how juvenile, how dangerous”.

On the other side, the Anything-Trumpers respond, don’t take it seriously or “he didn’t mean what you think he said” or “you are taking his words out of context” and absolutely, his go-to excuse, “FAKE NEWS”.

We had this debate over Mexican rapists, twice over whether he incited 2nd amendment dudes to storm Mount Hillary and, frankly, just about over everything he utters.

Part of the problem, many people thought was simply that he could not pack his “great words” into 140 characters but now, twitter has doubled the opportunity for errors. Trump doesn’t disappoint. Whether it is five words, one-hundred forty or a treatise, Trump will still find a way to provoke, to churn, to step up to the line of disgrace. That’s what he does and his supporters should stop pretending. They voted for him to do exactly what he is doing. Yet, he and his pretenders will tell us that what we see, well, we just don’t see it at all. If we say the moon is yellow tonight, and Trump claims it is blue, somehow, his press secretaries, his talking heads and Fox news will try to convince us all that it is blue and has always been blue.

Today was surely one of those days.

In response to Congressional women taking him to task for what they consider to be sexual misconduct, he slammed Democrats and a New York US Senator in a tweet.

This morning, I suppose after already consuming three or four diet cokes, he posted these insults:

“Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia - so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don't know and/or have never met FAKE NEWS!”

And another one:

“Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office "begging" for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED!”

Over a dozen women have claimed he has engaged in some type of sexual misconduct with them. A number of those women, he absolutely knows including a former contestant on his Apprentice show. When I first read that tweet, I spoke outloud—“HUH? Surely, he must not be claiming that he doesn’t know and/or have never met them. Yet, today, his press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, when asked about that tweet said, the president was only referring to the women who spoke out yesterday.

So, what are we to think? Does the English language not mean what we know it means? Although he never mentioned any limitation in his tweet, never isolated his statement to just four women, we are now supposed to take his press secretary’s word that what we clearly can read, he really did not mean?

The second tweet is even more outrageous. Trump clearly insinuated that a US Senator would do whatever she could do for campaign money, making this utterance in the same tweet about sexual misconduct and Bill Clinton.

Funny, I don’t recall his ever joining any campaign funding to claims of prostitution when addressing any other person he’s attacked--and he goes after them as a daily sport. But when a woman, the US Senator from New York, calls upon him to quit for sexual harassment? For her, he has choice words, that essentially, she is a whore.

All of us know what is implied when someone says a woman will do anything for a particular “favor”. This is not rocket science.

Expectedly, his press secretary claimed there was no sexual association at all, that he was referring to draining the swamp (although he never used the word drain or swamp) and anybody who would think that has a mind in the gutter.

Sorry Sarah. Sorry Donald.

We are not stupid. We can read. We have great hearing. We can tell what’s in the gutter and it is not our minds. Not at all.

It is this presidency.