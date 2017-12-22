Trump, Nikki Haley respond as UN, hostile nations make Goliath mistake over Jerusalem vote

The United States funds approximately 23% of the operating budget of the United Nations. Our taxpayers are not getting their money's worth. We should not be funding an organization that is not aligned with our country's interests or values.

For decades, the United States of America has been a very hospitable host for the United Nations. In return, their diplomats are notorious for getting traffic tickets and getting into trouble in multiple ways. Even worse, the UN general assembly regularly passes resolutions that are anti-American and anti-Israeli.

The latest outrage occurred yesterday as 128 nations in the general assembly voted to condemn the President's decision to formally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The UN diplomats were also upset that the President announced that the American embassy will move to Jerusalem.

These decisions should be of no interest to the United Nations. Our country should be able to move our embassy without international condemnation.

Unfortunately, the United Nations is heavily influenced by socialist and radical Islamic regimes.

All the President did was to follow through on a promise made by U.S. Presidents for decades. He is also following a U.S. law that has been on the books for decades.

To his credit, President Trump did not take kindly to the U.N. decision. He threatened to withhold foreign aid to any country that voted to condemn the United States.

With 128 countries voting to support the resolution, we will be saving billions of dollars in foreign aid if the President follows through on this threat.

Currently, the United States spends approximately $50 billion per year on foreign aid. Polls shows that Americans believe this amount should be reduced, so, if the President acts, he will have the nation's support.

Instead of wasting money on the United Nations or giving foreign aid to countries that regularly vote against our interests, our federal government can use those funds for much more important projects. For example, we have crumbling infrastructure all over the country that is in need of repair. From our levees to our bridges, a massive investment is needed, so $50 billion is nowhere near enough money, but it will be a great start toward fulfilling an incredible need for our country.

Sadly, our close allies such as France and the United Kingdom voted for the resolution. These countries are heavily influenced by powerful Islamic nations such as Turkey, which engineered this resolution. It is very sobering to realize that an Islamic regime such as Turkey is a member of NATO and supposedly an ally of the United States. In reality, Turkey, and many other ones in the Middle East, are opposed to many of our national security goals.

Hopefully, President Trump will restructure our foreign aid program. Let's reward those countries that support our goals and our values. Regarding the United Nations, it is past time to say goodbye and good riddance to this organization.

At the very least, the Trump administration should cut their funding by a significant amount. This will give relief to the taxpayers, but, more importantly, it will send a strong message to the tyrants of the world.