Whether we weather Trump's tweet storms and global warming science?

As recently reported, President Donald Trump is using the cold snap in the US to cast doubt on climate change. He tweeted that “In the East it could be the COLDEST New Year's Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up.”

Trump seemed to be making the same argument that Senator Jim Inhofe made on the floor a couple of years ago:

"We keep hearing that 2014 has been the warmest year on record-- I asked the chair, you know what this is? It's a snowball”.

Inhofe said he had just obtained the snowball from outside of the capitol and used the argument that snow in the middle of winter at the nation’s capitol is clear evidence that global warming is a hoax.

Yep, you read it right. A US Senator told the nation that global warming is a hoax because it snowed in Washington DC.

Wow. Simply WOW!!

In a prior tweet, Trump has also said that climate change was a hoax, but worse--created by the Chinese. Since becoming president, he has refused to go on record to provide specifics about his “climate change” hoax beliefs. Nonetheless, the actions by his EPA, his lonely position on the Paris Accords and his recent tweet, there is more than adequate evidence that he has sub-zero concerns about climate change risks.

Obviously, many are upset with Trump once again. Their concerns are well placed but for, I think, a totally different reason than what alarms many global-warming scientists and advocates.

Daily weather conditions are something all of us experience no matter where we live, but the bigger patterns of climate is what really matters in terms of policy.

Even today, as the United States is covered by a blanket of frozen, 2017 was one of the warmest years on record. Roughly 97% of climate scientists agree climate change is real and poses a threat.

However, the issue of which I am raising here is not whether the earth’s global warming is man-made. That is a discussion for another day and by those much more knowledgeable about the sciences.

Instead, the more urgent question to me is--can this President engage in serious public policy discussions on the topic of global warming, given his tweet?

If Trump is wrong on climate, even though he might be spot on about the weather, the consequences can be irreparable. There is no possible way that this White House can have an honest and logical discussion on the impact of man-made global warming or on the more universally-accepted belief of climate change if Donald Trump is confused about weather versus climate.

This is not “rocket-man” science. Weather does not equal climate.

Even if he firmly understands the distinctions, Trump is pushing Fake Science with his tweet. Given how the rest of the world views our current President on the topic of global warming, his recent twitter babble must give them serious pause and reason to believe American policy simply cannot be trusted on this issue, if not on others.

While Trump's many defenders want others to ignore his social media missives and assume they aren't important or they are not policy, they are selectively apologetic and, frankly, wrong. Everything this President or any President says or does is policy. If the world cannot believe the globe’s most powerful person on the issue of elementary scientific principles, how can it accept his belief systems on matters which are light-years more complicated?

What we are seeing is typical Trump behavior which has become a serious pattern. He says something outrageous. The media reports what he has said and/or has done. His loyal apologists attack the media and his critics for pointing out that he’s making preposterous statements--that no other President has ever uttered or acted upon.

Ironically, his weather tweet occurred right as the New York Times published his end of year interview. Trump told the NY Times that he knows more about the big bills than any president in American history. Along that line, he contends he knows the “details of taxes better than anybody”, even “better than the greatest CPA”. But his brazen self-confidence doesn’t end there. He also contends he knows “the details of health care better than most, better than most”.

This coming from a man who said healthcare would be easy and then flip-flopped and then uttered, “who would have thought healthcare would be so complicated?”. This coming from a man who never fielded any serious questions from the public on either major piece of legislation, many believe (including, yes, some Republicans in Congress), because he lacked the requisite knowledge.

But he says he knows more than everybody, it seems.

Damn! Give him a Roy Moore lie detector test, someone.

Seriously, folks. As Rush Limbaugh has often said when referring to statements by the Clintons or Obama or Democrats, “Words matter”. And, he’s right. And, they matter whether spoken or written by anyone, democrat or republican. And, tweets are public policy, not digital tissue paper. To borrow and alter a worn expression, when any president sneezes, the world runs for cover.

Despite Trump’s bold posture that he has "one of the greatest memories of all time", has "the best words" and has "a very good brain", his ridiculous bizarre comment about the weather, tells us otherwise.

Trump must begin to show the world that he comprehends the tough issues.

Weather, climate and global warming, whether man-made or not, are serious issues. They are not matters to take lightly or to sneeze at, by means of a casual tweet.

This is especially true as we debate, whether or not, we as a nation can weather his tweet storms that provoke global warming of a very heated kind.