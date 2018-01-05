Friday, 05 January 2018 13:35

Traitor, Steve Bannon, aka Benedict Arnold stabbed Trump in back

Written by
Rate this item
(0 votes)

trump bannon2 7“They smile in your face, All the time they want to take your place...” Ojay’s Back Stabbers

The Dow just reached 25,000, the economy is booming, and ISIS has been decimated, so of course the news media is talking about none of these stories. The latest Donald Trump frenzy surrounds the new book, Fire and Fury, which is basically a full-frontal attack on the President. The author, Michael Wolff, has a history of questionable journalism. Several of the people quoted in this book, such as former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Vogue editor Anna Wintour and close Trump friend Thomas Barrack, Jr. have totally denied making the statements the author has attributed to them.

However, one person who is not disputing any of the extensive quotes in the book is former Trump campaign adviser and White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon. The author relied on Bannon for a large part of the material in the trashy book of Trump bashing.

 Sadly, Bannon used the opportunity to criticize the President and his family. Ultimately, Bannon was exposed as a back-stabbing Benedict Arnold hellbent on generating publicity for himself.

Bannon’s comments about the President and his family are not forgivable. He blasted the President’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, as “dumb as a brick.’ He ludicrously claimed that the inconsequential meeting between the President’s son, Donald Trump, Jr., and a Russian attorney in Trump Tower was both “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.”

In response to the controversy, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted, “Steve had the honor of working in the White House & serving the country. Unfortunately, he squandered that privilege & turned that opportunity into a nightmare of backstabbing, harassing, leaking, lying & undermining the President. Steve is not a strategist, he is an opportunist.”

Prior to being selected as Chief Executive Officer of the Trump campaign in August of 2016, the President had secured the GOP nomination and vanquished 17 Republican party opponents. While Bannon obviously helped the President win, he was not the main reason the campaign was successful. The genius of the campaign was that Donald Trump was able to articulate the concerns of middle-class America. He gave voice to millions of Americans who felt ignored and ridiculed by the political establishment of both parties.

After the President’s victory, Bannon was named Chief Strategist for the President, but obviously spent most of his time leaking stories to the press. When he was fired, he returned to his position at Breitbart News, but obviously harbored resentment toward the President. In numerous interviews with media outlets, Bannon has been critical of President Trump, the person who elevated his profile and gave him a tremendous platform.

Instead of being grateful for the opportunity, Bannon has allowed his petty jealousy and gargantuan ego to harm the implementation of the agenda that he supposedly supports.

As noted by Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the President’s spokeswoman, Breitbart “should look at and consider” severing ties with Bannon. Bannon’s grandiose plan to field candidates to run in the 2018 Senate races has now imploded as several of these candidates are backing away from him. He certainly harmed the Republican Party’s chances in the Alabama Senate race by backing Judge Roy Moore and opposing the President’s selection, Luther Strange.

After the controversy erupted this week, Bannon’s major donor, Rebekah Mercer, distanced herself from her former colleague. Of particular note was this statement, “My family and I have not communicated with Steve Bannon in many months and have provided no financial support to his political agenda, nor do we support his recent actions and statements.”

While the book controversy will certainly not help the President move forward with his agenda, he is not the big loser in this entire saga. Undoubtedly, the biggest loser is Steve Bannon. 

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
 

 

Read 96 times Last modified on Friday, 05 January 2018 13:59
Published in Donald Trump news
Tagged under
Jeff Crouere

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m.weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at [email protected]

Visit Bayoubuzz's Google Page

Home
http://www.RingsidePolitics.com
Other
http://t.co/87DvOIWoZG
Linkedin
https://www.linkedin.com/profile/view?id=8849915
Twitter
https://twitter.com/jeffcrouere
Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/jeff.crouere
Klout
http://klout.com/jeffcrouere

www.ringsidepolitics.com

Latest from Jeff Crouere

Related items

More in this category: « Tabloid Trump puts fire and fury into speculation overload
Login to post comments
back to top

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1