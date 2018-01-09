Tuesday, 09 January 2018 13:36

Transparency shines with Trump’s immigration meet, Fusion GPS transcript release

Written by
Rate this item
(0 votes)

Donald Trump official portraittTuesday brought two major developments involving President Donald Trump to the forefront. The issues? Government transparency.

 

The first was hailed by the media as a successful step for the President. Trump allowed television cameras into the bipartisan Congressional meeting on the issue of immigration, DACA and the wall. The second involved a decision by Democrat Senator Diane Feinstein of California to release the Congressional transcripts of Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson.

Ironically, both might be considered to be a step forward in government transparency, although, those members of the US Senate who did not want the 300 plus-page testimony to be released, might disagree.

Trump, after a week of high scrutiny and suggestions that he is losing his competency as a result of a recently-released book by author Michael Wolff, took the meeting to display that he was president and not at risk.  The open-meeting was similar to the one that President Barack Obama engaged in during the Obamacare debates of 2010.

Feinstein, released the transcript because she said she felt the public had a right to know what the witness said, especially in light of recent claims by Republicans that the Michael Steele-Fusion GPS dossier was prepared to discredit the Trump campaign.

Read 113 times
Published in Donald Trump news
Tagged under
Bayoubuzz Staff

Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff

Related items

More in this category: « Comey, FBI, Mueller and Clinton probes tower over Trump Russia?
Login to post comments
back to top

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1