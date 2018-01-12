Gov McAuliffe, De Niro, Snoop Dog, Depp threaten President Trump, Mr. Secret Service

Under United State Code Title 18, Section 871, it is a felony for an individual to “knowingly and willfully” make a “threat to take the life of, to kidnap, or to inflict bodily harm upon the President of the United States.” The punishment for this crime is severe, with a possible 5-year prison sentence and a fine of $250,000.

Unhinged Donald Trump hating liberals may want to become familiar with this law before issuing a threat against the President as they may be visited by the Secret Service. No American, even Hollywood stars and politicians, is allowed to threaten the life or personal well-being of the President.

Sadly, too many Trump haters in the media, Hollywood and in politics have not yet accepted the fact that their candidate lost in the 2016 election and that Donald Trump is the 45th President of the United States.

Thus, they regularly spew forth a steady diet of hate-filled rhetoric that occasionally is mixed the promises of violence against the President. For example, on Tuesday night, elderly actor Robert DeNiro called the President an “idiot,” a “f…. fool,” a “baby” and a “jerk-off” while giving a short introductory speech. Ostensibly, DeNiro was honoring Meryl Streep at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala, but he decided to go “off script.” DeNiro had previously promised to “punch Donald Trump in the face.” It seems DeNiro is auditioning for a visit by the Secret Service.

Other celebrities and athletes have made similar threats against the President. For example, Snoop Dogg showed a Trump impersonator being assassinated in his rap video. Former superstar Johnny Depp threatened to assassinate the President in a bizarre speech he delivered to fans in the United Kingdom. In response, the Secret Service should have spent some time with both stars to gauge the seriousness of their comments.

Not only are Hollywood stars becoming very hostile toward President Trump, but certain Democrat politicians are also losing their cool while referring to our Commander-in-Chief. Yesterday, on the MSNBC program Hardball, Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe promised to knock down the President. Host Chris Matthews asked McAuliffe what he would do if the President looked over him like he did in a debate against Hillary. In response, McAuliffe said “You’d have to pick him up off the floor.”

Clearly, the statement could be construed as a threat against the President. Matthews found the comment hysterical and asked McAuliffe “OK, you mean, you’d deck him?” Thus, a host on a national cable news network, asked a guest whether he would physically harm the President of the United States.

The follow-up question gave the Governor a chance to reconsider his comments. Instead, he doubled down and stated, “Listen, this guy got in my space, you want to get in my space, I’ve always said, Chris, you punch me back twice as hard, and it wouldn’t be hard to do it…. But if he ever came over and leaned on me and got in my space, that would be the last time Donald Trump ever did that, I promise you that.”

These boasts should have horrified Matthews; instead, they excited him for he believed that they would go “viral,” and help promote his pathetic television show.

Once they finish with DeNiro and Depp, the Secret Service should pay a visit to the hothead Governor of Virginia.

If this starts happening regularly, it might serve as a disincentive for liberals to threaten the life and well-being of the President. Regardless of the President’s controversial comments, tweets or behaviors, all Americans must respect the office if not the occupant.

It looks like it is time for the Secret Service to get busy and remind unhinged liberals about the consequences of their actions. Otherwise, this type of domestic threat against President Trump will only get worse.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.