Time for GOP to tell Lyin Trump to tell truth on Haiti, Africa, South America comments

Perhaps it is PC to them. But more than anything else for those not bothered by a long trail of hateful, despicable comments by Donald Trump is the simple fact, we once again, are witnessing another episode of the Trump administration and President Donald Trump, lying.

Many Trump supporters on social media, once again, are calling the Haitian, African, South American comments as just more liberal PC and hate coming from the President’s antagonists.

Yesterday, no White House spokesperson confirmed or deny the allegations. Then, today, Trump tweeted, “The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made - a big setback for DACA!”

Later, he tweeted:

Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings - unfortunately, no trust!

While two Republican Senators claim they did not hear the comments, another, Lindsay Graham, while not going on record giving details, provides great insight as to what occurred. Republican US Senator Tim Scott is also on record confirming the substance of Graham’s admission of fact.

Today, Senator Dick Durbin made these comments to the media:

I cannot believe that in the history of the White House in that oval office any president has ever spoken the words that I personally heard our president speak yesterday.

you've seen the comments in the Press I have not read one of them that's inaccurate

To no surprise president started tweeting this morning denying that he used those words. It is not true. He said these hate-filled things and he said them repeatedly. When the question was raised about Haitians, for example, we have a group that have temporary protected status in the United States because they were the victims of crises and disasters and political upheaval. The largest groups El Salvador and the second is Honduran and the third is Haitians and when I mentioned that fact to him, he said, "Haitians, do we need more Haitians? And then he went on and he started to describe the immigration from Africa that was being protected in this bipartisan measure. That's what he used these vile and vulgar comments calling the nation's they come from "shitholes"-- the exact words used by President, not more, not just once but repeatedly.

That was the nature of this conversation. When it came to the issue of "chain migration" I said to the president do you realize how painful that term is to so many people? African Americans believe that they migrated to America in chains and when you speak about chain migration it hurts them personally

He said "oh that's a good line" And then when I talked to him about the impact this has on family unification in a nation that values families with the flag as the most important symbols of our future, they scoffed at this notion. It was a heartbreaking moment."

I am sure that the President will begin to call it Fake News. It is time for the Republicans in the room to state what they heard and not cower to the President or to his base.