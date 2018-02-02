Crouere: Memo Bombshell, Mueller, Trump-hater witch hunt must end!!

The President made the courageous decision despite the strenuous objections of Democrats, the media and the FBI. According to the President, the findings are so upsetting that “a lot of people should be ashamed.”

After several agonizing days, the House Intelligence Committee memo was finally released to the public. President Trump rightfully declassified the document, allowing the American people a chance to learn about the abuses that occurred within the FBI and the Department of Justice.

The memo shows how a discredited partisan dossier funded by the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign was used to launch a process that eventually led to the creation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into President Trump’s alleged ties to Russia. The dossier was the project of an opposition research firm, Fusion GPS, and was mainly prepared by a former British spy Christopher Steele with the collaboration of unnamed Russian sources. Ironically, the only Russian collusion to ever be established was with the campaign of Hillary Clinton, not Donald Trump.

The memo notes that Steele hated Donald Trump and wanted to make sure he was not elected President of the United States. This bias and his ties to the Democratic Party should have disqualified his dossier from being used for any FISA warrants. Instead, using his discredited dossier, the FBI was able to obtain FISA warrants to spy on Trump campaign volunteer Carter Page.

The FBI also used media reports on the dossier in their application to the FISA courts; however, these stories were “circular” and only based on briefings given by Steele to outlets such as Yahoo News and not independent investigations.

Thus, a tainted document that has never been verified was used to spy on the campaign of Donald Trump. The Obama administration continued the spying after the election during the presidential transition period.

It should take much more than opposition research to spy on a political opponent. It seems clear that Special Counsel Mueller is investigating the wrong administration. There should be a complete investigation into the activities of the Obama administration Justice Department.

Sadly, true justice is elusive in this case, starting with the very appointment of Mueller. He was compromised from the very beginning of his probe. His close ties to former FBI Director James Comey should have disqualified from this position of utmost authority. In addition, the day before his selection as Special Counsel, Mueller was interviewing with President Trump for the position of FBI Director. When he was not selected, he immediately accepted the position Special Counsel, possibly motivated to seek retribution against the President who did not choose him to lead the FBI.

To make matters worse, Mueller has stacked his team of investigators with partisan Democrat attorneys, many of them contributors to either former President Obama or Hillary Clinton. It is clear that his investigation is biased and far removed from its original intent. Supposedly, Mueller and team were investigating whether the Trump campaign was involved in any “Russian collusion.” With no such evidence apparent, Mueller and company are now reportedly concentrating on determining whether the President was involved in any obstruction of justice. It surely seems that Mr. Mueller is engaged in a fishing expedition.

Until now, Mueller has charged Trump campaign associates with crimes that occurred before they started working on the 2016 election or with lying to the FBI. None of the charges involve “Russian collusion.”

This investigation has now been underway for almost nine months at an incredible cost to American taxpayers. Through the first 4 ½ months, the total costs reached close to $7 million. By now, Mueller has certainly racked up almost $14 million in charges with the total cost continuing to rise.

It is time for this witch hunt to end, so the administration can focus on more important matters such as the economy, health care, immigration and national security. The President needs to be working full time on accomplishing the promises he outlined in his masterful State of the Union speech, not distracted by an investigation based on phony partisan dossier.

Sadly, Democrats and the media do not care about the truth, they only want to discredit and politically harm President Trump. They are terrified of his independence and his American First agenda, so they totally support Mueller and want him to continue his work. They believe the investigation is the best way to stop the Trump agenda from ever being realized.

Hopefully, with the release of this bombshell memo, the Mueller investigation can be ended along with the chances of the Democrats, the media and the “deep state” to stop him.

