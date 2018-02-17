Trump should apologize to FBI, US intelligence, 400 lb New Jersey fat guy

Robert Mueller fired a shot across the bow of the U.S.S. Donald Trump with a preliminary set of indictments that detail some of the efforts by Russian actors to influence the 2016 election. The indictments should lay to rest many of the purely partisan efforts to discredit the Russia investigation. Though just one element of the dissection of Russian crimes against the United States, the indictment criticizes, besides unwitting Republican foils, U.S. banks, PayPal, Twitter, and Facebook, among others, for being duped by foreign actors who used purloined identities, including social security numbers and driver’s licenses.

What has emerged from the indictments, in startling terms that ought to be most alarming to the president, is the sheer duplicity of the Russians who ran parallel campaigns after the vote when Trump was president-elect, supporting and, at the same time, opposing him with “Not My President” activities. It’s just one of many examples of the disruptive, self-serving duplicitousness employed, historically, by Russia, and before that the USSR.

Democracy has always been a moving target for communists of the Russian ilk and history is full of their attempts to demean and degrade the democratic principles upon which our nation was founded. The FBI, much maligned by the current president, has been in the forefront of the battle against Communism, an ideology that J. Edgar Hoover considered the greatest threat to our freedoms.

The bare bones of the indictment should be sufficient to prompt an apology by the president to the FBI, and other intelligence services, for slanders they’ve suffered during the Russia investigation. The extent of the crimes against the United States of is, finally, being revealed because Mueller has just started showing his hand.

While Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who supervises Mueller, represents that there’s no evidence that Russian meddling tipped the election, that conclusion is, perforce, liable to change over time. One reason is that the large volume, and exponential proliferation of fake pro-Trump social media impressions, was so pervasive, targeted, and coordinated, that Rosenstein’s initial assessment will likely change.

The sheer number of direct and subliminal messages, by parties yet to be identified, is bound to produce more defendants and charges. Russians toyed with, and played, to inherent prejudices against blacks, Muslims, and generally disaffected elements of the electorate, by encouraging apathy and nihilism benefit the Trump candidacy. That there were no co-conspirators among his people is possible, but highly unlikely.

The indictment lists purple states where the Russians sought to disrupt the vote, sow discord, and drain Clinton support in favor of Bernie Sanders and Jill Stein, though none should doubt Russia’s affinity for her after she joined Michael Flynn at Vladimir Putin’s table at the bash thrown to celebrate RT News, a Kremlin cheerleader roughly analogous, generally speaking, to various uncritical U.S. outlets to whom Trump can do no wrong.

The winner from the indictment release is the fat guy in his New Jersey bedroom. The 400 pounder is, finally, off the hook for meddling in the 2016 election and his Mother can, at long last, leave the house, once more, to buy him donuts and ice-cream.