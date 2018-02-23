Trump defies media bias, poll favorables at 50%, takes 5th Avenue

Ever since Donald Trump officially entered the presidential race on June 16, 2015, the national news media has treated him with total disdain. It has been even worse since Donald Trump was elected President as networks such as CNN and MSNBC have devoted almost their entire broadcast schedule to attacking his personality, temperament and agenda.

Donald Trump has received the worst media coverage of any President in modern American history. According on a recent study by the Media Research Center, the press coverage of the President has been negative 95% of the time.

It must be especially upsetting for the President's critics to see the recent upsurge in his approval rating. Today, President Trump has a strong 50% approval rating, his highest level of support since June of last year.

At this point in his administration, Barack Obama had only a 45% approval rating. Incredibly, Trump with universal media condemnation is more popular than Obama, who received almost complete media adulation and praise.

While the national press has been hounding President Trump about non-existent “Russian collusion,” the national news media idolized Barack Obama. For example, at one Obama press conference reporter Jeff Zeleny asked the President what “enchanted” him most about his job. This was typical of how the media treated Barack Obama, no hard ball questions, only obsequious comments that would never upset him.

The lap dog media during the Obama years has become a rabid attack dog media during the Trump administration.

Fortunately, more Americans understand the nature of the liberal press. Ratings for CNN have tanked recently as Americans turn away from their hateful coverage of President Trump. There is more appreciation of the liberal bias in the press so Americans are getting more of their news from other sources such as news websites, talk radio and social media. This is a good development and explains why the President has been able to grow in popularity despite the daily negative media onslaught against him.

It also helps that President Trump has an extremely loyal base of supporters who will stand with him no matter what criticism he encounters. This bond was established during the campaign when he stood firm on the issues and did not back down in the face of unrelenting criticism.

Another major factor in the President's surging popularity is the tax reform bill that passed Congress last December. The bill is associated with President Trump and as more Americans appreciate the many benefits of the bill, his popularity will continue to rise.

The Democrats and media denounced the tax cut bill, but Americans are getting raises, and bonuses and see more money in their paychecks. The reality of their improving financial situation is trumping the “fake news” being delivered by the President's many media critics.

With an improving economy and a rising approval rating for President Trump, the Republicans have a better chance of retaining control of Congress in the mid-term elections. This is news that will not “enchant” the liberal news media, which is now left wondering why their abusive treatment of the President is not working. Fortunately, the American people are starting to understand what the liberal media is all about.