Tyler Bridges: Louisiana legislature

Wednesday, 07 March 2018 12:19

Crouere: CNN out of touch with Trump Derangement Syndrome, viewers out too

Written by
Rate this item
(0 votes)

tds cnn crouereI'm Jeff Crouere, welcome to the Jeff Crouere Youtube channel.

 back in the heyday CNN was a distinguished broadcaster. They had people of liberal and conservative and moderate views. They really cared about the truth. They were The News Leader, number one.

Ttoday CNN is a joke. They all have Trump derangement syndrome.  They all hate President Donald Trump. You watch any of the shows and all they do is bash Donald Trump 24 hours a day. in fact the president recently gave out his fake news awards. CNN won four of the ten awards.

 

CNN is probably the worst of all of the broadcast entities and we're talking about even being worse than MSNBC, that's terrible. They're also worse than New York Times and the Washington Post.  The whole media complex today is all about bashing Donald Trump. A study was recently done and found that 95 percent of the coverage of the president was negative despite that he still gets almost 50 percent approval ratings--because I think people are now seeing more money in their pocket books, they see the economy turning around so they're turning off the media in greater numbers.

CNN and other networks don't get the kind of ratings they used to get because they're turning off so many people.  They see the bias.  They see where they're coming from.  They see they're trying to get the president.  They don't see a network that is any longer searching for the truth.  They don't see objectivity.

These hosts are all liberal commentators.  They're not being honest with the American people.  They're trying to claim that they're being balanced and they're not.  So the media today is in trouble but the number one entity in trouble is CNN.  

Their ratings are horrific, the reputation is horrific, and I think unless they start changing they're headed for even more trouble, and I'll tell you one thing with this president he's not going to take their attacks sitting down.  He's gonna fight back.  That's why he always takes it to the CNN reporters.  

Recently, Jim Acosta their White House correspondent was in the White House badgering the president with unfair questions.  He told him one word.  He said "out".  And I think a lot of people are saying that to CNN end get out, they're not watching the network any longer and that's for good reason 

I'm Jeff Crouere. Thanks for watching. Thanks for watching Jeff career Youtube channel. Since we launched, thousands of people have come to our site and you know why? It's because we're hitting some of the hot topics, the controversial issues, we're exploring and that's what we're gonna do throughout the rest of the year. So if you haven't subscribed please do. This year is going to be our best year ever

Read 97 times Last modified on Wednesday, 07 March 2018 12:52
Published in Donald Trump news
Tagged under
Jeff Crouere

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m.weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at [email protected]

Visit Bayoubuzz's Google Page

Home
http://www.RingsidePolitics.com
Other
http://t.co/87DvOIWoZG
Linkedin
https://www.linkedin.com/profile/view?id=8849915
Twitter
https://twitter.com/jeffcrouere
Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/jeff.crouere
Klout
http://klout.com/jeffcrouere

www.ringsidepolitics.com

Latest from Jeff Crouere

Related items

More in this category: « Col. Maness: Trump runs risk of impeachment if he abandons 2nd Amendment
Login to post comments
back to top

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1