Media's obscene exposure of porn star Stormy Daniels won't shake Trump voters

The Trump hating media has found a new obsession and her name is Stormy Daniels. The porn star is alleging a 2006 one-night stand with President Trump and the media cannot get enough of this story. In recent weeks, Daniels has been the focus of countless CNN and MSNBC segments. Her interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes was hyped for weeks, leading to a massive audience of 22 million viewers for the show. This was biggest audience for 60 Minutes in the last ten years.

Sadly, the interview was a disgrace, a virtual soft core pornographic expose of this supposed relationship. Cooper asked her about intimate details of the encounter in an interview that would have been a better fit on the Playboy Channel.

In the interview, Daniels claimed that the relationship was consensual and did not involve any physical abuse. She was determined to let the viewers know that she was not a victim like those involved in the #MeToo movement.

Daniels told a much different story than women who made convincing allegations of abuse, groping, and rape against Bill Clinton. These women, such as Juanita Broaddrick, Paula Jones and Kathleen Willey, were treated like trash by the media, who gave their claims almost no coverage. When they were mentioned, it was usually in a very disparaging manner. Of course, their main objective was to protect Bill Clinton at any cost and if courageous women had to be pilloried it did not matter to the media.

The Clinton accusers were also disparaged by campaign operatives like James Carville. He organized a “bimbo eruption” team that worked to discredit the women and label them as “trailer trash.” Looking back at this sexist treatment, it is amazing that the media was so compliant with this treatment. It is totally disgraceful how they were treated. Almost no one stood up for the women and denounced the campaign tactics.

In contrast, Daniels has been treated as a very credible woman making serious allegations of an extra-marital encounter with Donald Trump. Even though she has told several different stories and initially denied the relationship, the media views Daniels as truthful. She seems to be completely financially motivated as she initially accepted $130,000 and signed a non-disclosure agreement with Trump attorney Michael Cohen. Today, she sees much bigger dollars signs in making her claims as public as possible. She has filed a defamation lawsuit against Cohen and her attorney is trying to depose him as well as President Trump.

This whole saga will continue to be breathlessly covered by the Trump hating media. Unfortunately for these biased “journalists,” Trump’s approval rating has not declined since the allegations have become public. In the latest Rasmussen poll, Trump has a steady 45% approval rating. While his approval rating is only 42% in the CNN poll, it is up several points from the previous month.

In a Morning Consult poll, 46% of respondents said the extra-marital relationship allegations made no difference in their view of Trump. Even more interesting, the poll showed that, compared to last year, fewer people want the President impeached.

Despite the media’s best efforts, Donald Trump is still standing. They are throwing the kitchen sink at him and now the claims of a porn star, but the President’s base of support is still sticking with him. So far, nothing can shake this bond, but it will not stop the media from trying to destroy a President they love to hate.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, "Ringside Politics," airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com.