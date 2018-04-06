Michelle Obama's off about with "Parent President", Trump voters saved America

At the Simmons College leadership conference in Boston on Thursday, former first lady Michelle Obama praised her husband’s presidency while taking a veiled swipe at President Trump. She said that her husband’s administration was “like having the good parent at home.” In Michelle Obama’s warped view, her husband filled the national role of a “responsible parent, the one who told you to eat your carrots and go to bed on time.”

After the reign of the “good parent,” Americans were obviously ready for a bad parent and elected Donald Trump. Obama laughably remarked that Trump is the “other parent.” Now Americans can “eat candy all day and stay up late and not follow the rules.” Her clear implication was that while it may feel good, the country will pay a price for splurging on these unhealthy Trump induced habits.

Of course, the analysis was totally ridiculous. In reality, President Trump is the “responsible parent” by finally dealing with the real problems plaguing America such as open borders, horrible trade deals, high corporate taxes and a declining military. During the Obama years, these problems were not only ignored, but they were allowed to seriously worsen without any action. President Trump inherited from Obama a nuclear armed North Korea, an ISIS terror threat and military readiness crisis. A truly “responsible” parent would not have left such a miserable set of problems for the new President.

While defending her husband, Michelle Obama expressed no appetite to follow in his footsteps and run the President. She dispelled those rumors by claiming, “I don’t want to be president; I don’t think I should be president; I think I can do a lot of things, but that’s not one of them.” For millions of Americans, this reassurance was quite a relief, as one Obama President is one too many.

She also extolled the virtues of 2016 Democratic Party presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. Obama labeled her the “best qualified candidate” for President who “wasn’t perfect, but she was way more perfect than many of the alternatives.”

This comical statement was not made in jest, but it should have been. Unfortunately for Obama, Hillary was a terrible candidate who lost, despite enjoying tremendous advantages over Donald Trump. In the campaign, her political war chest was stuffed with donations from insiders who were convinced she would win. Facing Trump, Hillary had the national news media on her side. Her coverage was mostly positive, while Trump was savaged by the liberal news media on a daily basis. In spite of these disadvantages, Trump won a 30-state electoral vote landslide over Hillary. Presumably, Michelle Obama believes that Americans were idiotic to turn down the “best qualified candidate.”

Thank goodness, the voters turned away from the policies of the “good parent” and did not elect the “best qualified candidate.” These decisions might have upset Michelle Obama, but they were incredibly wise. In fact, it was such a wise choice that the 63 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump actually saved America.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.