Here's the drawing of man allegedly threatened Stormy Daniels

Jeff Crouere says President Donald Trump needs to fire Jeff Sessions, Robert Mueller and Rod Rosenstein before he's fired by them

"Always-Trumpers" in DEEP STATE of denial after Michael Cohen warrant such as Fox News and Lou Dobbs with conspiracy theories

Whether you believe it or not that Stormy Daniels, the porn star, was threatened by some unknown man in a Las Vegas parking lot, here is the picture of the man who allegedly engaged in the threat.

Daniels, who stated on 60 Minutes last month that someone approached her and warned her to leave the Trump matter alone while making a veiled about baby child. Daniel's is claiming that she had a sexual relationship with Donald Trump in 2006 and that his attorney Michael Cohen paid her hush money in the amount of $130,000 for her to remain quiet. Cohen has admitted to paying her but has said he did it without the knowledge of his client, Donald Trump.

