Time for President Donald Trump to take action against biased hostile media

A new report by the Media Research Center showed that during the first four months of 2018, the mainstream broadcast networks continued to display their hatred of President Trump as 90% of their coverage was negative. This continues the trend from the final quarter of 2017, when 91% of the Trump coverage was negative.

In the evening news broadcasts, Trump coverage was the dominant topic, included in an amazing one-third of all of the news stories that were reported. According to Rich Noyes, Director of Research for the Media Research Center, the Trump coverage accounted for 1,774 minutes of their broadcasts. “There’s no precedent for a president receiving such a sustained level of negative press over such a long period of time,” Noyes said. It did not matter whether the topic was North Korea, Russia or gun control; the media coverage about President Trump was negative.

Clearly, the news divisions of the broadcast networks and their cable news colleagues, with the exception of Fox News, are suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

With such a sustained investment in Trump bashing, it must be especially upsetting for these biased reporters and producers that their efforts are all in vain. The American people seem to be disregarding the constant bombardment of Trump hatred as the President’s approval ratings have started to improve. According to the Real Clear Politics average, President Trump currently has a 43.2% approval rating. While these numbers are not especially impressive, they do represent an increase of 6% in the last four months.

This increase is not satisfactory to President Trump since he knows his approval ratings should be much higher. He tweeted, “The Fake News is working overtime. Just reported that, despite the tremendous success we are having with the economy & all things else, 91% of the Network News about me is negative (Fake). Why do we work so hard in working with the media when it is corrupt? Take away credentials?”The Trump treat directed at the media worried Internet news pioneer Matt Drudge who expressed concern about the future “licensing” of journalists. Instead of taking away credentials or licensing journalists, a better approach is for President Trump to ignore these liberal media outlets. He should direct his Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, to halt all news conferences until the press coverage becomes more balanced. It is not especially informative every day to see Sanders sparring with reporters who are trying to ask “gotcha” questions meant only to embarrass the President.

Henceforth, Sanders should merely issue daily news releases, announcing the President’s activities and inviting the press to cover his public events. Of course, the press would continue to cover the President since his activities are of great interest to the American people, including both his supporters and detractors.

As long as Donald Trump is President, he will be the target of the liberal media. At least he fights back on Twitter and for the past two years, he has had had the good sense to skip the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

His next move should be to cancel the daily press briefings for the national liberal reporters. Instead, he should invite local reporters from throughout the nation to participate in periodic press briefings via Skype. These reporters tend to be more objective and are more interested in informing the public rather than shaping their opinion.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.