Media's Trump hatred sends message to deranged leftists like Jonathan Oddi

The media presents a sustained flow of Trump hating garbage masquerading as news reporting. It not only a hallmark of the broadcast news programs, but it also the type of biased “Trump coverage” presented by major newspapers and cable news outlets. The only exceptions are Fox News, some Internet sites and talk radio.

According to the Media Research Center, broadcast television news coverage of President Trump was 90% negative in the first quarter of 2018. This is not an aberration for it has been happening non-stop since Donald Trump announced his presidential campaign on June 16, 2015.

With this hatred being presented on a constant basis, it is little wonder that some unhinged leftists take the next step and actually threaten President Trump. For example, there have been numerous celebrities, such as washed up actor Johnny Deep, who have “joked” about assassinating President Trump.

The latest disturbing incident occurred early Friday morning at Trump National Doral Miami Resort. A man spewing hate filled rhetoric about Donald Trump, Jonathan Oddi, burst into the main lobby, draped an American flag over the main counter and began shooting a semi-automatic hand gun.

After pulling the fire alarm and luring police to the lobby, the suspect exchanged gun fire with them. He was wounded, eventually subdued by police and arrested before he could kill any innocent people. Fortunately, neither President Trump nor any member of his family was at the Doral resort at the time of the shooting.

Even though the shooter ranted about Donald Trump, the media ignored his comments. Incredibly, CBS reported that his motives were unknown while CNN disregarded his anti-Trump comments entirely. Maybe CNN, a network that spends countless hours promoting Russia conspiracy theories or the Stormy Daniels controversy, feels guilty about its possible role in motivating mentally unstable leftists to take action against President Trump.

Sadly, the vast majority of our mainstream news media does not show basic respect toward President Trump. This treatment sends a disturbing message to deranged people. During the Obama years, Americans were constantly lectured to show respect toward the presidency even if we disagreed with his policies. The media loved President Obama and treated him with kid gloves. All of this has changed with President Trump.

The more the liberal media bashes the President, the greater number of threatening incidents are reported. No one knows exactly what motivated Oddi, but it would not be a surprise to learn that he was a CNN or MSNBC viewer.

Hopefully, the media will begin to tone down their Trump coverage because the results have not been positive for the country. Also, when 71% of Democrats want to impeach the President, the divisive political environment is at an unprecedented level.

With the media and Democrats so focused on Trump, more Americans are tuning out the coverage. The ratings for CNN are down, as the network is just preaching to the choir. In contrast, the approval rating for President Trump is improving.

More Americans are starting to realize this impeachment mantra is ridiculous since the President has not been accused of committing any crimes and there has been no evidence discovered of actual Russian collusion.

The truth is actually coming out, despite the best efforts of the media and the deep state. When the real story is uncovered about this fictional collusion, the anger will no longer be directed at Donald Trump. At that point, it will be directed at the media and their allies who committed this injustice and placed their political biases above their obligations to be truthful with the American people.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.