President Trump scores touchdown with new NFL's National Anthem rule

After a year of needless controversy concerning player protests of the National Anthem, the NFL finally decided to act. At the owners meeting this week, a decision was made to require players to stand at attention during the National Anthem if they are on the playing field. Otherwise, players will be given the option to remain in the locker room. If players show disrespect during the National Anthem by sitting or kneeling, their team will be fined by the NFL.

This is not the perfect answer for it does not require all players to stand for the anthem, but at least it is a better to have an official policy. Previously, the NFL had no policy, so the players were allowed to disrespect the National Anthem with no consequences. This new stance is similar to the official position of the National Basketball Association.

Of course, liberal activists were not pleased with the decision. The head coach of the Golden State Warriors Steve Kerr called the policy, “idiotic.” Chris Long of the Philadelphia Eagles said that the decision was made because of a “fear of a diminished bottom line.” He also claimed it was “not patriotism” to enact this new policy. Plenty of media personalities also slammed the decision as unfair to players who wanted to protest. For example, Marc Lamont Hill of CNN tweeted, “If the NFL players want to resist, they should ALL remain in the locker room during the anthem.”

Not surprisingly, President Trump had a much more favorable response to the decision. In an interview on Fox News, the President said, “You have to stand proudly for the National Anthem. You shouldn't be playing, you shouldn't be there. Maybe they shouldn't be in the country...the NFL owners did the right thing"

Of course, the President is correct. It is not much to ask millionaire football players to show some basic respect toward their country by standing during the National Anthem. Not standing for the anthem is an insult to the veterans who have sacrificed so much to allow our citizens the freedom to enjoy games such as football.

Football players earn outrageous salaries due to the generosity of hard working fans, including veterans, who pay for high priced tickets. Most of these fans expect NFL players to display reverence for the American flag and stand for our National Anthem. A protest during this period is both inappropriate and insulting. It is one of the reasons the NFL suffered a loss of revenue and ratings last season.

If the NFL owners are hoping to this compromise decision will bring this issue to a resolution, they are sadly mistaken. The protests will continue as the liberal media will continue to support players disrespecting the National Anthem. However, players should understand that if they continue with this protest it will only harm their career. If there are any doubts, just ask Colin Kaepernick.

