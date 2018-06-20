CROUERE: Trump Derangement Syndrome reaching danger zone

This epidemic has infected plenty of establishment Republicans and the entire leadership of the Democratic Party. These politicians refuse to work with the President and constantly look for ways to pursue impeachment charges.

Each day, it gets worse across the world, but especially in our country. The epidemic of Trump Derangement Syndrome is spreading quickly across the American leftist population. It is easily apparent in a media that is 95% anti-Trump and includes liberal reporters who masquerade as objective journalists. It also includes so-called analysts who constantly compare the President to Hitler and his policies to Nazism and who shout offensive questions at the White House Press Secretary at her daily briefings.

Possibly the group most impacted by Trump Derangement Syndrome is Hollywood celebrities. Last week, elderly and over rated actor Robert DeNiro yelled “F...Trump” as he was supposedly participating in the Tony Awards. The offensive comment was greeted by a standing ovation by the liberals in attendance. This is the same actor who has threatened to “punch” President Trump “in the face.”

Unfortunately, the hatred toward President Trump has extended to his family. Early this morning, actor Peter Fonda tweeted “We should rip Barron Trump from his mother’s arms and put him in a cage with pedophiles.” This threat was taken seriously by Melania Trump, who reported the tweet to the Secret Service. Hopefully, the Secret Service will arrest this animal for making such an inhumane threat toward a 12 year old child.

Peter Fonda is not alone as his fellow celebrities regularly blast President Trump and his family. Recently lame comedian Samantha Bee called First Daughter Ivanka Trump a “feckless C…” While some of her advertisers abandoned her program, she was not fired. This is in contrast to Roseanne Barr who was summarily fired for an offensive tweet directed at former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett.

The double standard is amazing as politicians, celebrities and reporters are not punished for disrespecting or even threatening the President and his family. Such treatment of President Obama and his family would have never been allowed.

Sadly, this disturbing behavior is being modeled by average Americans. For example, as the President was visiting House Republicans yesterday, a congressional intern yelled out “F…you.” Unfortunately, her name has not been revealed and there was no announcement of an arrest by the U.S. Capitol Police.

These alarming incidents are far too numerous. In October, a deranged liberal threw Russian flags at the President as he walked to a meeting with Senate Republicans. In November, an employee of a government contractor, Juli Briskman, flipped off the presidential motorcade while she was biking in Northern Virginia. Briskman was rightly fired by her firm for violating their code of conduct policy.

When infected liberals like Briskman start facing consequences for their offensive and possibly illegal behavior, then maybe some of these threats will stop. Until then, the President and his family are truly in danger as the epidemic of Trump Derangement Syndrome intensifies and spreads across the country, with no signs of stopping any time soon.

