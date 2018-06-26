Louisiana Cong. Richmond, Black Caucus chair, defends Maxine Waters's Trump slams

Congresman Cedric Richmond, the Chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus issued this statement today defending Congresswoman Maxine Waters after her urging the refusing to accomodate members of the Trump administration in public restaurants, gas stations and other similar locations.

"Congresswoman Waters has been a champion for justice her entire life so it should not be a surprise to anyone who knows her that she has chosen to stand up and speak out against something as unjust as separating young immigrant children from their parents and is encouraging others to do the same. This is who she is and this is who she will always be, and our country is better because of it.