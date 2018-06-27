Democrats pushing Kennedy vacancy to US Supreme Court as major election issue

The US Supreme Court has now become a major November election issue now that Justice Kennedy is retiring which will go into effect July 31. Trump surprised the nation in 2016 with his victory and one of the major issues was the Supreme Court. To the Democrats disadvantage, that topic appeared to be more important to Republicans than Democrats as the battle cry for conservatives was "Remember the Supreme Court"

Today, the Democratic National Committee has has begun to pitch its reasons that voters should push the 'blue" button, especially in light of recent Court decisions that have favored Republicans and conservatives. Below is a self-promotion by the DNC:

"If you believe in full equality for LGBTQ people in all areas of our society, vote for Democrats in November.

"If you believe Dreamers should be able to stay and contribute to the only country they call home, vote for Democrats in November.

"If you believe climate change is an urgent threat to our economy, our environment, and our children’s future, vote for Democrats in November.

"If you believe our leaders should put people before corporations, vote for Democrats in November.

"If you believe we should make ​it easier for people to vote, not harder, vote for Democrats in November.

"Elections have consequences. The last Supreme Court vacancy was brazenly stolen by shameless Republican leaders with no respect for American democracy. We cannot let that happen again. In November, you won't just be deciding the next Congress, you will be deciding the direction America goes in for the next half-century. If the last year and a half has made you angry, organize for Democrats, vote for Democrats, and elect Democrats up and down the ballot – from the school board to the Senate.”