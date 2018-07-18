Comey's vendetta against Trump, GOP finally exposed with his tweet

Since then, Comey has made positive statements about President Barack Obama, exonerated Hillary Clinton despite evidence of criminal behavior and was ultimately fired by President Trump for his poor performance.

Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey has finally been exposed. For years, his friends in the media have referred to him as a Republican. This has allowed them to legitimize their criticism of Donald Trump by claiming a Republican FBI Director was investigating him. Of course, in 2016, that narrative collapsed when Comey finally admitted in a congressional hearing that he was no longer a Republican.

Yesterday, all appearances of impartiality were demolished as Comey finally decided to let everyone know his true political leanings. He tweeted “This Republican Congress has proven incapable of fulfilling the Founders’ design that ‘Ambition must … counteract ambition.’ All who believe in this country’s values must vote for Democrats this fall. Policy differences don’t matter right now. History has its eyes on us.”

There are a number of reasons why Comey would like the Democrats to take control of Congress. It has nothing to do with “values,” or our “Founders’ design,” but it has everything to do with the ongoing investigations into the Department of Justice.

Comey wants Republicans to lose power so the investigations into the Department of Justice and his conduct as FBI Director will immediately cease. Democrats have no interest in investigating current or former Department of Justice officials. These individuals, including Comey are too important in helping prolong their investigation into Donald Trump. In their obsession to politically destroy the President, Comey and his former colleagues in the Department of Justice are important allies.

In most mid-term elections, the political power not controlling the White House gains seats in Congress. If the election were held today, Democrats would take control of Congress. With history and current polling on their side, the Department of Justice is content to play games with Republican congressional investigators for the next few months.

Sadly, this obstruction has been going on for too long. According to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA), the Department of Justice has engaged in “seven or eight months of stonewalling.” In a recent interview, Nunes said that "100 percent, [the FBI and DOJ] are putting all their chips on the Republicans losing the House and all these investigations will shut down."

Nunes and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA), as well as House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-SC) have been requesting documents on the federal investigation into the Trump campaign, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act process and the inquiry into Hillary Clinton’s email server. Unfortunately, Department of Justice officials have been uncooperative and only minimal documents have been produced.

The real goal for Comey and his allies in the Department of Justice is not just to end the Republican congressional investigation. They want Democrats to take control of the House so they will have the political power to launch impeachment hearings against President Trump.

This will be sweet revenge for Comey against the man who fired and humiliated him. The question is whether the American people will support this personal vendetta or whether they truly want to uncover the truth of what happened in the 2016 election.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.