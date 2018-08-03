NY Times has no justification for hiring racist Sarah Jeong

For years, The New York Times has been “failing,” according to President Donald Trump. It’s once sterling reputation as “the newspaper of record” has diminished significantly in recent years. The unadulterated liberalism of the newspaper and changing habits among readers has led to a massive decline in print subscribers and advertisers. While The New York Times has supplanted that revenue with digital subscribers and advertisers, the overall impact of the newspaper has certainly declined.

It is regularly lambasted by President Trump and other conservatives for bias and for good reason. The latest example was revealed this week with the controversial hiring of Sarah Jeong as a member of The New York Times editorial board.

Jeong is a raging racist who has tweeted dozens of times about her extreme hatred toward white people. In one tweet, she boasted that “it’s kind of sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men.” She also asked on Twitter whether white people are “genetically predisposed to burn faster in the sun, thus logically being only fit to live underground like groveling goblins.”

These samples are only a fraction of the hate that Jeong spread on social media. She promoted the hashtag #CancelWhitePeople and celebrated that “White people have stopped breeding,” and will “go extinct soon” because that was her “plan all along.”

After these hateful tweets were exposed, The New York Times refused to fire Jeong and stood by their new editorial board member. In a statement released on Thursday, the newspaper claimed that Jeong was “the subject of frequent online harassment” because she is a “young Asian woman.” Thus, her online hate was justified because she was only responding to “that harassment by imitating the rhetoric of her harassers,”

Certainly, this justification is laughable and would not be extended to a white journalist with a record of tweeting hateful comments toward members of any other race. Presumably, in the view of The New York Times, charges of racism are reserved for white people only, especially those who are conservatives.

To make matters worse, Jeong also has a history of tweeting hateful comments about police officers. In one tweet, she claimed that she would “FIGHT THE COPS WITH MY GUNS.” She also recommended that for an ice bucket challenge, people should throw it “not on yourself, but the nearest cop.”

Despite additional revelations about Jeong’s online history, The New York Times refused to reverse their decision to hire her.

This support for anti-police and anti-white hatred speaks volumes about the state of journalism today, especially at newspapers like The New York Times. It is little wonder why the 63 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump have such contempt for the media. Clearly, it is well deserved.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.