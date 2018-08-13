Will Trump, Manafort shout Hail Judge Ellis after verdict?

Judge T.S. Ellis, III once referred to himself as “Caesar in [the] Rome” that’s his courtroom though, by the jurist’s own admission, it’s a pretty small place. An exquisitely educated Reagan appointee, since 1984, Ellis transforms himself from mere mortal into mini-deity every time he dons a black toga to judge the accused arrayed beneath his bench who must contend for favor. Donald Trump praised Ellis, recently, for the scoldings he’s been giving prosecutors from the special counsel’s office during the trial of Paul Manafort, ex-chair of the Trump campaign. Manafort is accused of evading taxes, money-laundering, and a passel-full of other financial crimes, mostly having a nexus to unreported income earned from pro-Russia work he undertook for the Ukraine’s former president, Viktor Andriyovych Yushchenko, who fled to Russia before the axe dropped.

Trump may have lauded him too soon, even though the judge, to date, has been a bane to prosecutors who planned on illustrating Manafort’s alleged greed with a show befitting the Wealth Channel or the Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous. There’s deft logic to walking a jury through a financial defendant’s closets, spying antiques and treasures, touring grand properties, and counting jars of Petrossian caviar. It’s more compelling than comparing signatures on invoices or thumbing through fishy P&Ls.



Ellis wanted the jury to look at invoices, contracts, and check registers, in lieu of dyed ostrich skin windbreakers and tacky sports coats that, each, costs as much as a Harley Davidson. He was right to assert that wealth isn’t a crime, implying that success doesn’t imply a lack of morals, and that the jury didn’t need to know the difference between Bijan and a Men’s Warehouse suit, which is akin to comparing Cristal champagne to Coors. Manafort, after all, was in the image-making business and it’s important in that line of work for people to like how you look, but it only works if you can afford the finery.

The judge may’ve erred in the way he’s been treating prosecutors, however, because of the message it sends the jury. Ellis has attacked their motives, form of questions, demeanor, strategy, proof and, broadly, has engaged in what seems, to many observers, to be overly harsh treatment. Judges, of course, are human, too, and Ellis apologized for one particularly intemperate outburst, leading prosecutors to ask for more self-correction. Sometimes, however inadvertently, a thumb can slip onto the scale and that’s a problem Ellis may now face as the focus shifts to the defense.After hearing from prosecutors at sidebar about why their star witness and Manafort ex-partner, Rick Gates, shouldn’t be compelled to answer questions about what team Mueller asked him concerning his work on the Trump campaign, and in its aftermath, the tone and tenor of the trial inexplicably changed. Manafort, suddenly, faded into the background and an absent Trump took center stage for intriguing, still secret reasons, presently under seal on account of sensitive, continuing investigations.