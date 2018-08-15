Despite Omarosa, media hysteria, blacks benefiting, feel good about Trump

The liberal mainstream news media has a narrative about Donald Trump and they do not deviate. The constant refrain is that the President is unhinged, idiotic, tyrannical and especially racist. Recently, the President was labeled a racist when he criticized CNN’s Don Lemon and NBA star LeBron James. Their latest obsession is the new book written by fired White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman.

In the book, Omarosa accuses the President of being a racist and using the “N-word” while hostingThe Apprentice on NBC-TV. The President’s inflammatory language was supposedly captured on a tape that has been withheld from the public. Nevertheless, the show’s former producer, Mark Burnett, denied that such a tape exists. The President also tweeted that he doesn’t “have that word in my vocabulary, and never have.”

Despite the denials, the media will continue to focus on Omarosa as a way of damaging the President they hate. According to the Media Research Center, coverage of President has been negative at least 90% of the time.

In this toxic media environment, it is amazing that a new Rasmussen poll shows that Trump has a 50% approval rating. This is higher than Obama’s rating at a similar point in his presidency.

Among the findings is an interesting trend among African American voters. Despite the constant media portrayal of the President as a flaming racist, the Rasmussen poll shows that 31% of African American respondents gave the President a positive approval rating. In one year, the President’s African American approval rating has increased by 13% in the Rasmussen poll.

This support level is much higher than recent Republican presidential candidates have received. In 1972, Richard Nixon received 18% of the African American vote, according to national exit polls. Since then it declined significantly to a low of only 4% in 2008.

If President Trump can receive 18% or more of African American votes in the 2020 presidential election, he will score an overwhelming victory.

Obviously, the Democrats and their partners in the media will do everything possible to demonize President Trump and portray him as a cruel racist. It is a narrative that may start to ring hollow as African Americans start to enjoy the benefits of the Trump economy.

When more Americans find employment, all races benefit. When there is robust economic growth, African Americans partake in that success as well. Since the President took office, food stamp usage has decreased, while home ownership and consumer confidence has increased.

With the President fighting bad trade deals that shipped jobs overseas, the result will be increased manufacturing and more factory jobs in the United States, benefitting all races, including African Americans.

Over the past few decades, the Democratic Party has taken the African American vote for granted. The urban areas of this country are the exclusive domain of the Democratic Party. The result has been high crime, blight, gangs, drug trafficking, infrastructure woes and poverty.

A trend could be developing among African American voters who view Donald Trump’s policies as a better alternative than the Democratic Party policies that lead to misery and despair.

It may take many years for the African American vote to become truly competitive, but it looks that the trend is moving in the right direction.

In every election, both parties should compete for all votes and no party should have a lock on the support of any community. As evidence, we just need to see what the Democratic Party’s policies have done to once thriving cities throughout America.

