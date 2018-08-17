Despite Chelsea Clinton, anti-Kavenaugh cries, abortion is morally wrong

At the August 11 “Rise Up for Roe” event dedicated to stopping the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court, Clinton said, “It is not a disconnected fact … that American women entering the labor force from 1970 to 2009 added three and a half trillion dollars to our economy.” Clinton connected this economic impact to the legalization of abortion.

Since the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision, there have been over 60 million abortions throughout the country. According to former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton, these abortions have been great for the U.S. economy.

In response to criticism that her remarks were “heartless,” Clinton tweeted, “Reproductive rights have always been economic rights,” and that denying women “a wanted abortion results in years of less employment & more family poverty.”

Of course, this argument does not account for the economic benefit that aborted children could have provided for their country. Among the 60 million abortions, there may have been an inventor who could have radically improved the lives of the poor. Who knows how many scientists, doctors, lawyers, teachers and church leaders may have been among the aborted babies?

The value of life is incalculable as it is priceless and cannot be viewed purely in economic terms.

This argument shows that abortion advocates are getting desperate. They realize that the Roe v. Wade decision may be overturned by an upcoming Supreme Court decision or, at the very least, more restrictions may be imposed. Currently, 43 states place some restrictions on abortion, such as post-viability or at a certain number of weeks, such as 20, in the pregnancy.

In the upcoming Kavanaugh confirmation battle, the left will seize on the issue of abortion and try to determine the Judge’s view on the issue. Hillary Clinton stated that if approved Kavanaugh threatened “women’s rights, including those to make our own health decisions.” Radical leftist New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called Kavanaugh “an extreme conservative” who “cannot be allowed to join the Supreme Court.”

Liberals need to understand the basic concept of elections. As Barack Obama said, “elections have consequences.” Donald Trump won the presidency and has the right to nominate a replacement for a retiring Supreme Court justice. The U.S. Senate either confirms or rejects that nominee and currently the Republicans control the majority.

There will be a loud cry of Democrat voices expressing dire consequences if Kavanaugh is confirmed with a special emphasis on abortion. However, to promote abortion as an economic benefit shows a zealotry that is not shared by most Americans, who would like to see fewer abortions in the country.

According to a June 2018 Gallup poll, 48% of Americans identify as pro-life, while 47% identify as pro-choice. The trend is moving in pro-life direction for 20 years ago, pro-choice outnumbered pro-life respondents by a margin of 51-40%.

By a 48-43% margin, the Gallup poll revealed that Americans believe abortion is morally wrong. This large group of Americans understand that abortion is the taking of a human life and that can never be justified for economic reasons, no matter how Chelsea Clinton and his left-wing colleagues want to spin it.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.