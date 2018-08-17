Trump's outrageous Manafort defense, remember Obama-Trayvon Martin?

Am I missing something?

Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s embattled former Campaign chairman is looking at a possible life in prison as he awaits for the jury to return his future with a verdict in the first trial against him. He has been accused of bank fraud, tax fraud, a total of 18 counts.

Many of those watching the case unfold feel that the special counsel’s office, led by Robert Mueller, has a slam dunk of a case. Manafort refused to testify or call any witnesses in his defense. He has a trial set in one month, although he now wants a continuance. Obviously, innocence or guilt is up to the jury, not Trump, Mueller, you or me. No matter how any of us view this case, the jurors' viewpoints rule.

Yes, he might win the case against him as getting reasonable doubt is very difficult, although the federal prosecutors have a great track record when they bring cases to trial, in part because the prosecutor staff and FBI are professionals, not politicos and are well-funded.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump blames Mueller, of course.

Today, the country’s number one-crime fighter told the media after being asked whether he would pardon Manafort:

THE PRESIDENT: I don't talk about that, no. I don't talk about that. I think the whole Manafort trial is very sad. When you look at what's going on there, I think it's a very sad day for our country.



He worked for me for a very short period of time. But you know what? He happens to be a very good person. And I think it's very sad what they've done to Paul Manafort.

Thank you very much.



What the heck is going on with this administration, this president and his firm ardent supporters who will rationalize everything the President does? Remember when President Obama intervened in the very controversial Trayvon Martin-Zimmerman case? The president waded into the tragedy of the death of Martin, not pre-determining that trial, but reminding the world that Martin could have been his son.

The right wing crowd blew a gasket. How dare the president throw the power and influence of his office around the judicial system like that! And they were right. Not only would a statement like that risk the tainting of a jury, but, it is just wrong on so many fronts.

But now, President Trump has a different view. His own presidency is at risk as well as possible liabilities of his family. The drum is beating deeper and louder calling for impeachment after recent events that have shocked the nation.



Manafort is being charged for very serious white collar crimes. Yet our President is blaming the prosecutors.



Where are those right wingers who were rightfully outraged when Obama stepped over the line in the Zimmerman case? Trump has been using this "blame the government" tactic now ever since Manafort got indicted, if not before.



The silence is stunning. Trump’s behavior shows his state of mind. He will do whatever it takes, I believe, to ensure that he does not meet a similar fate as his former chairman.





His statement today is just one more piece of evidence of criminal intent in an obstruction of justice case and abuse of power charge.Instead of telling the world to wait for justice to be heard, he has blasted Mueller team, regardless as to what the jury might determine and knowing that another trial is right down the road.



That the president of the United States has brought this country so close to this type of division, discourse and suspicion is profound.

Borrowing his words from today, I think it is very sad what this president has done to our country.